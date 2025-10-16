Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Nike Logo Speculation Ahead of ATP Finals: “That’s Not True”

Just days ago, reports from Murcia Plaza suggested that Carlos Alcaraz’s much-anticipated personal logo with Nike would finally debut at the year-end ATP Finals in Turin. The move would place him among icons like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jannik Sinner. Each of these stars proudly bears their own emblem beside Nike’s legendary swoosh. Yet, amid the grandeur of The Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz firmly rubbished the reports of his Nike custom logo debuting in Turin, subtly hinting that the long-awaited reveal might still be on hold, for now.

Speaking from Riyadh ahead of the Six Kings Slam exhibition, Carlos Alcaraz put an end to the swirling rumors about his Nike logo debut. The Spaniard clarified that while his long-awaited emblem is indeed in development, fans will have to wait a little longer. “That’s not true. I don’t know why it came out. It’s true that we’re working on it, that much I can say. We’re working on the logo, but it won’t be released in Turin. We’re still in the process of fine-tuning it,” Alcaraz said, drawing a firm line under the speculation.

Alcaraz’s partnership with Nike has been one of the most defining aspects of his off-court identity. Since joining the sportswear giant in 2019 after his stint with Lotto, the Spaniard has evolved into one of Nike’s most bankable global ambassadors. Earlier this year, he signed a blockbuster contract extension estimated to be worth between $15 million and $20 million per year, stretching through the mid-2030s, a deal that cements his place among the brand’s elite.

Beyond Nike, Alcaraz has built a powerful sponsorship portfolio that mirrors his meteoric rise in tennis. His long-standing alliance with Babolat continues to thrive, with the racquet deal recently extended through 2030.

In the world of luxury fashion, he’s become a symbol of youthful sophistication, fronting campaigns for Rolex, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein, each collaboration further elevating his image as both athlete and style icon.

Back home in Spain, Alcaraz’s presence extends deep into local and national markets. He serves as an ambassador for ISDIN in skincare, ElPozo in food, and BMW Spain in the automotive sector. On a global scale, his partnership with Danone, representing brands like Evian and YoPRO, reflects his commitment to athlete wellness and nutrition, strengthening his brand beyond the court.

On the court, he is back in rhythm at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, a showcase event held from October 15–18 at the ANB Arena as part of the Riyadh Season.

With Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz both seeded directly into the semifinals, the young Spaniard will next face Taylor Fritz, who ousted an underpowered Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarters.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will clash with Jannik Sinner, who remains unbeaten at the event after dispatching Stefanos Tsitsipas.

As Alcaraz prepares for his semifinal showdown, he has also offered fans a timely health update, and his focus, he says, is locked firmly on the fight ahead.

Carlos Alcaraz shares concerning fitness update before Riyadh clash

Six-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz has been walking a fine line between pain and persistence over the past few weeks. The young Spaniard has been battling a nagging ankle injury he sustained during his opening match at last month’s Japan Open. Despite the setback, Alcaraz showed remarkable grit, managing the discomfort to lift the Tokyo title, coincidentally beating Taylor Fritz in the final. However, he later withdrew from the Shanghai Open to give his body a much-needed chance to recover before the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh.

Speaking ahead of his semifinal clash, Alcaraz shared a slightly worrying fitness update that revealed both his determination and lingering doubt. “I’ve been recovering the ankle as much and as good as I can,” said the 22-year-old. “I don’t feel, I would say, 100 per cent, the doubts are there thinking about it a little bit when I’m moving on court. But I think it improved a lot and I’m going to compete and perform well here in the Six Kings Slam.”

Even in uncertainty, Alcaraz’s confidence stems from the faith he places in his trusted team. The Spaniard didn’t hesitate to credit his long-time physiotherapist, Juanjo Moreno, for keeping him in shape when his body demanded the most. “I have said it before and I will say it again, I have the best physio in the world, who I trust 100 per cent,” Alcaraz noted. “The work he has done for the ankle has been great. I could play normally, which is great.”

Their reunion with Fritz in Riyadh brings an intriguing subplot. Just nine days before their Tokyo showdown, the American stunned Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Laver Cup in San Francisco, his first win over the Spaniard. The rivalry now stands at 4-1 in Alcaraz’s favor, yet the momentum feels tense.

Still, the young champion’s fighting spirit remains intact. He has been here before: bruised, doubted, yet burning with belief.

As he braces for another battle, one question lingers: can Carlos Alcaraz, ankle strapped and spirit unbroken, outlast the American once more and punch his ticket to the Riyadh final?