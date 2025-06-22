Carlos Alcaraz Draws Big Applause From Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach After Queen’s Statement Win

Carlos Alcaraz is back and winning…again! Playing his first tournament since that unforgettable French Open final against World No.1 and archrival Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard cruised to another title, this time at Queen’s Club. His latest opponent? Czech star Jiri Lehecka, who put up a serious fight before going down 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2. The win helped Alcaraz reclaim the Queen’s Club crown he first won in 2023. A place where, fun fact, he actually lost in the first round to Jack Draper just last year. But not this time. The 22-year-old was locked in! And Coco Gauff’s former coach cannot be more amazed at his mastery of natural surfaces.

Alcaraz looked sharp from the start, breaking Lehecka at 5-all to seal the first set in 45 minutes. The 23-year-old Lehecka didn’t let up. He stuck with the five-time Grand Slam champ and played some clinical tennis to snatch the second-set tiebreaker. Still, the Spaniard had more in the tank. He broke early in the third and stormed ahead 4-1 as Lehecka’s level dropped. Another break sealed the win after two hours and eight minutes on court. The numbers? Impressive as always. Alcaraz didn’t face a single break point. He fired 18 aces. And just like that, he bagged his 21st career title.

The win caught the eye of many, including Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert. He posted on X, “What escape from Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz is doing at 22 let alone any age, the transition from Clay 🧱 to grass 🏆 is simply amazing, the movement on grass is incredible 💪😎👍👊”

Speaking of grass, Carlos Alcaraz is now in elite company. He’s just the fifth active player with four or more grass-court titles, joining Novak Djokovic (8), Matteo Berrettini (4), Taylor Fritz (4), and Nicolas Mahut (4). And get this: he’s riding an 18-match win streak, the longest of his career. That run began after a shocking early exit in Miami to David Goffin. Since then, he’s gone 27-1, picking up trophies in Monte-Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, and now Queen’s. He has also extended his lead in the ATP rankings, with only a 1130 deficit to World No. Jannik Sinner.

Naturally, the buzz has begun. But this dominance begs the question. Which natural surface court is he the beast of? Clay or grass? Well, an American ATP legend has the answer.

American ATP legend hails Carlos Alcaraz’s grass court mastery

Andre Agassi is sold on Carlos Alcaraz’s grass game. The eight-time Slam champ made a bold claim: “Alcaraz’s best surface to me, shockingly, would be between here and Wimbledon … I would say grass,” he told CBS Sports on June 8. He added, “The reason I would say grass has nothing to do with his swings. It has to do with the less diminishing speed that happens to him versus other players.”

Statistically, he’s got a case. After his Queen’s semifinal win, it was noted that Alcaraz holds the best winning percentage on grass of any former World No.1 in ATP history, at 90%.

After all, he has made Wimbledon his happy hunting ground twice in a row, beating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the final both times. And here’s something rare. The last man to win Wimbledon three times in a row? Djokovic, between 2018 and 2022, minus 2020, when the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

He is also aiming for another historical record. Winning Wimbledon would make him the only tennis player to consecutively repeat a Channel Slam after Bjorn Borg (1978, 1979, and 1980). Can Carlos Alcaraz do the same in 2025? He’s knocking on history’s door once again. He’s proven he can win anywhere, but can anyone stop him now?