Carlos Alcaraz Draws Royal Eyes as King Felipe VI Makes Surprise Wimbledon Call

Carlos Alcaraz has a good chance of joining the elite club featuring the likes of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic by securing his third consecutive Wimbledon title on Super Sunday. He’s hungry to win this title, but does he have any interest in these records? “I’m coming here thinking that I really want to win the title, I really want to lift the trophy, not thinking about how many players have won three Wimbledons in a row,” he said before the start of this tournament. Before entering this battlefield, he prepared himself fully by winning the title at the HSBC Championships. Alcaraz now has a 24-match winning streak, and this indeed will give him a massive boost in confidence ahead of his mega battle against Jannik Sinner in the final.

Talking about the final, this will be Alcaraz’s thirteenth meeting with Sinner, and he has a record of 8-4 against the Italian. Jannik Sinner’s last win against Carlos Alcaraz on a tour-level match came way back in 2023. Can he keep his dominating run intact against the Italian, or will Sinner take revenge for the Roland Garros setback? Time will tell! But amid all these, there is some good news for Carlitos. What is it? As per the latest reports, His Majesty King Felipe VI will be attending the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final match on Sunday.

Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Barbon y Grecia, the King of Spain, has always been a big supporter of Carlos Alcaraz. Although he missed the chance to see him lift the title at Roland Garros, this time he has ensured to book the best seat to watch his favorite player in action at Wimbledon. He had been previously seen presenting Alcaraz with one of the National Sports Awards, presided over by the Royal Family. Then in 2023, he was there to witness Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon triumph over Novak Djokovic.

The Royal Family has dispelled any doubts about its support for one of the brightest stars in Spanish sports at the moment. They have also confirmed the monarch’s presence on Centre Court for this epic duel between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Can the Royal luck help Alcaraz bring home yet another Wimbledon title?

The last time we saw him facing Jannik Sinner in a Grand Slam final, it turned out into a blockbuster showdown lasting almost five and a half hours. Now, 35 days after Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open triumph, we’re set for yet another tennis show. Talking about his expectations from this match, Alcaraz said, “I’m not surprised he pushed me to the limit (at French Open). I expect that on Sunday.” What did Jannik Sinner say?

“We saw the last final – you never know [what will happen]. Hopefully, it’s going to be a good match like the last one. I don’t know if it can be better because I don’t think it’s possible. But we will do our best,” said the world number one. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have now become the second pair of male players to meet in the Wimbledon and Roland Garros final in the same season in the Open Era. Big event, big players, bigger attendees at this Wimbledon final, but sadly for Alcaraz, his tennis “idol” won’t be there in the stands this time.

Rafael Nadal won’t be there in the stands to cheer for Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final

Talking about Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz once said, “I have been watching Rafa’s matches since I started playing tennis. He has always been my idol, and I admire him a lot.” He claims that Rafa is one of the reasons why he wanted to become a professional tennis player. Even Nadal has time and again praised Alcaraz for his brilliance. He even congratulated him when he won the 2025 French Open.

However, when it comes to the 2025 Wimbledon, the ‘King of Clay’ has confirmed that he will not be attending the final this year, because his wife Maria Francisca Perello is currently eight months pregnant with their second child. In an interview with Tennis Up To Date, he said, “My life has changed. I’m enjoying the tournament from a different perspective. I hope in the future I can return to Wimbledon. Right now, I’m in another phase of my life.” All he now wants is to enjoy his first summer in Mallorca with his family.

Now, coming to the match, how can Carlos Alcaraz secure his three-peat by beating Jannik Sinner in the Grand Finale? According to former tennis player John Lloyd, Alcaraz needs to play his natural game by absorbing the pace, excelling in the movement, and being a bit more creative to topple someone as hungry as Sinner in this mega contest. Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.