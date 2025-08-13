Carlos Alcaraz Echoes Taylor Fritz as Worrying Tennis Trend Sparks Alarm at Cincinnati Open

Just two weeks after Wimbledon’s curtain fell, the Canadian Open was already limping before its first serve, three titans, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic, gone from the draw. The ATP calendar now stretches almost eleven relentless months, with barely a breath between the end of 2024 and the grind of 2025. The toll is showing, and the voices are no longer silent. “To be honest, I am complaining about the length of the two-week tournaments, but at the same time, I don’t dislike playing a match and having a day off and playing a match,” Taylor Fritz echoed the sentiment on the 12-day Masters stretch. And Alcaraz once more sounded the alarm, forecasting the brutal truth of professional tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz wasted no time stamping his authority on Tuesday at the Cincinnati Open, powering to his 50th win of the season. Under the blazing Ohio sun, the World No. 2 in the PIF ATP Rankings dismantled Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4, showcasing precision and poise in testing conditions at this ATP Masters 1000 battleground.

With the victory, Alcaraz not only became the tour leader in wins for 2025 but also extended his Masters 1000 streak to a jaw-dropping 13 consecutive triumphs. His ticket to tomorrow’s Round of 16 is punched, but behind the calm, the Spaniard has not shied away from voicing concerns over the punishing schedule that shadows the tournament’s momentum.

After the match, when asked about the days when his body and mind are less than perfect, the question drew a telling answer. “I always say that the season is really long, playing a lot of matches, playing a lot of tournaments. More than half of the matches we play, you don’t feel that good. You have to think positive and just play your best tennis possible that day,” Alcaraz said, his words carrying the weight of lived experience.

It was a glimpse into the grind behind the glitter, the inner battle waged far from the scoreboard. Alcaraz continued, “I’m really happy that in really difficult matches I’m able to play my best tennis even though I’m not feeling the right way. I’m just happy and proud about it because it’s something I’m working on.”

(More to come…)