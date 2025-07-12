Carlos Alcaraz Faces Shocking Wimbledon Call as U.S. Pros Split Over Bizarre Reason

Remember the French Open final? A 5-hour, 29-minute war of will and grit, the longest in Roland Garros history, where tennis gods served up a showdown between the world’s top two. Now, as the grass-court season reaches its thunderous finale, destiny calls once more. Wimbledon’s Centre Court will witness a blockbuster encore: Italian powerhouse Jannik Sinner vs. two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz. A rivalry is brewing, legends are rising, and fans are bracing for another epic. And as the clock ticks toward the grand finale, former American greats are weighing in, boldly picking sides. Curious who’s backing who in this fight for grass supremacy?

In a recent episode of the “Nothing Major Podcast,” former American stars Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, and John Isner joined forces to stir the pot ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon men’s final. The trio didn’t hold back as they offered bold predictions, sharp analysis, and a little rivalry-stoking of their own, setting the tone for what’s shaping up to be another unforgettable Centre Court showdown between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Querrey opened the conversation with a sentiment shared by tennis fans across the globe: “This is probably the final the world wants, right?” He posed the question to his fellow pros without hesitation. “Who’s winning and why? Alcaraz or Sinner?” The stage was set. No betting odds. Just gut, game, and greatness.

John Isner was the first to jump in. “I think Alcaraz is a betting favorite, but I’m going with Sinner,” he declared. Isner, who faced Sinner at Wimbledon back in 2022, offered a deeper perspective. “I thought he was so incredibly good on grass, and now this is three years later, and he’s a way better player. I think grass can be his best surface.” Though the stats might not shout it yet, Isner’s firsthand experience gave his pick weight and belief.

Jack Sock quickly backed up his podcast partner’s bold call. “I’m sticking with my bracket winner. I’m going to ride with Jannik,” he said. Sock didn’t just echo support, he doubled down with caution. “If the arm feels good from start to finish, I’m going to take Sinner.” His confidence in the Italian’s form and mindset, especially after that ruthless win over Djokovic, was unwavering.

Then came Sam Querrey’s voice of reason, laced with a longing for a true rivalry. “This one’s a tough one to pick,” he admitted. But the former Wimbledon semi-finalist made his stance clear. “For the sake of the rivalry, I want Sinner. Alcaraz is kind of just winning the big events, though Sinner is ranked one. Alcaraz is the guy that’s been winning the big matches when they play each other. I want Sinner to win one—to just even up this rivalry, to like pour more fuel in that fire.”

While the “Nothing Major” crew all leaned toward Sinner, another American voice, Andy Roddick, struck a different chord. On his “Served” podcast, the former US Open champion threw his full weight behind the defending Wimbledon king. “I think Alcaraz is the favorite. I think he is a clear favorite,” Roddick declared. “The movement is the biggest piece here. The variety that Alcaraz has—you can’t trip Sinner up on a hard court. But on grass, Alcaraz just moves like the greats. The vein of Roger, Novak, prime Rafa. He understands what his feet are supposed to do before he even tells them.”

As opinions swirl and predictions collide, the final looms large. But amidst the noise, Carlos Alcaraz himself offered a grounded view. When asked whether Sinner’s crushing loss at Roland Garros would tilt the mental edge in his favor, the Spaniard was quick to dismiss the notion.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals key factor ahead of Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz is heading back to the biggest stage in tennis, his third straight Wimbledon final. After toppling Taylor Fritz in a scorching semi-final, the defending champion has locked in another blockbuster Grand Slam showdown against his greatest rival, Jannik Sinner. This final isn’t just a repeat; it’s the next chapter in a rivalry that’s fast becoming the defining duel of this new era.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The anticipation is thick. Their Roland Garros battle just a month ago was an all-time classic, where Alcaraz clawed back from the edge, saving three championship points in a five-and-a-half-hour war to deny the Italian. “It will be an amazing final, another great battle,” Alcaraz said with fire in his eyes. “I can’t wait to play more matches against Jannik, to keep elevating our rivalry to an even higher level. I’m ready for that.”

Statistically, Alcaraz holds the edge. He leads their Lexus ATP H2H 8-4 and has taken the last five meetings, including that epic in Paris. But the Spaniard, mature beyond his years, isn’t getting caught in the past. He knows Sunday is a fresh battle, grass instead of clay, a new rhythm, a new storm to weather.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’ll be a significant factor,” said Alcaraz, brushing aside any psychological edge. “Jannik is a great champion, a player who learns a lot from the toughest situations. I’m sure he’ll be stronger, that he will have worked hard on everything that happened there, physically and mentally… He’ll give 100%, and the good thing is that we’re ready for that too.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As American legends cast their predictions, fans around the world are choosing sides. Who will stand tallest on Centre Court? Alcaraz or Sinner? The grass is ready. The moment is now. Make your pick.

