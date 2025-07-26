Carlos Alcaraz Faces Timely US Open Warning as Top Coach Issues Key Advice

Carlos Alcaraz has put up a stellar show so far in the 2025 season. He has already won 48 out of his 54 matches that he has played and won 5 titles, including one major triumph (French Open). Insane level! Although Alcaraz faced a defeat at the hands of the current world number one Jannik Sinner, he told the media, “I leave Wimbledon, the court, with my head held really high because I did everything I could.” He was seen again admiring Sinner for his brilliance, but in order to find success in the last Slam (i.e., US Open), Alcaraz needs to quickly figure out a way to further level up his game on the hard courts.

Jannik Sinner has already won two Grand Slam titles (AO, Wimbledon), and he will now be keen to retain his crown at the US Open. Sinner is always one of the biggest threats on this surface, but shortly after withdrawing his name from the Canadian Masters, Carlos Alcaraz has assured his fans that saying, “I’m ready for the challenge, right now, my first goal is to regain the first position in the ranking. Now I’m preparing for the American tournaments, in order to get in top shape for the US Open.“

How can Alcaraz get back to winning ways ahead of the 2025 US Open, though? Well, renowned tennis coach, Rick Macci, has vast experience in coaching some of the greats in the racket sport, including the Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati, and Andy Roddick. According to Macci’s latest tweet, “Carlos can to go to the next level if he controls the center of the court. Because he is the Spanish Cheetah he can play too far back and run track. If he is dealing the cards on the rise and plays with his eyes, he has a better shot at the prize. @carlosalcaraz.“

Last year, Alcaraz was knocked out of the US Open after losing his second-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp by 1-6,5-7,4-6. Alcaraz’s last title triumph here came way back in 2022. Can he do it this time? Time will tell! But this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Macci sharing his thoughts on this Spanish superstar.

In May 2023, he came up with an interesting tweet claiming Carlos Alcaraz is the best thing for tennis in the past 20 years. Then this year in February, he shared a similar tweet saying Carlos Alcaraz is the most gifted player on the tour. But the tweet that stood out tall among these was Macci claiming Alcaraz to be a combination of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andre Agassi. Having said that, he also claimed, “I think he is going to get such a bucket of Grand Slams, it’s unreal. I feel, in my opinion, he is by far the leader in the clubhouse.“

So far, the 22-year-old has earned five Grand Slam titles in his career, but other than winning titles, Alcaraz’s biggest achievements have been forcing a comparison with tennis greats with his brilliant brand of tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner draw comparisons with the tennis legends

Previously, we’ve seen both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner speaking about how they push each other to level up their games. After witnessing their stellar show of incredible tennis at the French Open final, John McEnroe was even heard claiming that they would be favorites to beat Rafael Nadal at his best. This comment from the American legend raised quite a few eyebrows in the tennis world. What do others think of this, though?

While sharing his thoughts on the comparison between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in particular, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said, “Rafa’s game on clay was so unique, with his spin, his patterns, his mental strength. Carlos could win two or three matches, but Rafa would win the other seven or eight.”

Even Nick Kyrgios shared his thoughts on the same recently. The Aussie superstar claimed, “Nadal on the clay in his prime, I don’t think they are better (Sinner & Alcaraz).” He further added, “I think Alcaraz would beat him sometimes, but Nadal would probably win six or seven times out of 10 on clay.“

Who is better between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, though? Speaking to the Croatian outlet Gol, Goran Ivanisevic said that after watching the Wimbledon final, he had realized that Jannik Sinner is currently slightly “better” than Carlos Alcaraz. But if asked to name one who can really challenge these two, who would that be? “The only one who can maybe fight with them is Novak Djokovic, but the others don’t have a chance,” said Ivanisevic. With the 2025 US Open knocking at the door, all three players will be yet again entering the battlefield for the mega title. Will Alcaraz make full use of Macci’s advice and make a winning start at the North American hard-court swing?