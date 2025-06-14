Carlos Alcaraz Faces Tough Queen’s Test as Ben Shelton, Jack Draper Threaten Post-Paris Momentum

Carlos Alcaraz burst onto the Queen’s Club scene in 2023, winning the title in his debut despite limited experience on grass. Since then, he’s only lost one match at the tournament — a surprise defeat to Jack Draper in 2024. After a gruelling 5-hour-and-29-minute comeback win over World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the French Open final, there were questions about whether the Spaniard would be ready for his third run at Queen’s. But it looks like he’s good to go and ready to kick off his grass-court season. So, what does his draw look like?

Alcaraz hasn’t touched his racket since lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires in Paris. Instead, he took a five-day breather. Where did he go? Ibiza, of course. It’s now tradition for him to party and relax there after the grind of the clay season. At just 22, the Spaniard already knows how to find that sweet balance between fun and focus.

Now that he’s recharged, Carlos Alcaraz is jumping straight into action. His first opponent? Fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. It’ll be his first match on grass this year, and his first step towards another Queen’s crown. If he gets past Davidovich Fokina, he’ll take on either Jordan Thompson or Jaume Munar in the second round. That part of the draw looks manageable, but things get spicy after that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Spaniard is seeded to face American Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. Shelton, who’s about to make his Top 10 debut next week, is no stranger to grass. He’s already reached the semifinals in Stuttgart this week and will come into Queen’s with serious momentum. If the top seed clears that hurdle, a potential rematch with Holger Rune could be waiting in the semifinals. The Dane beat him earlier this year at the Barcelona Open final. Another name that could meet him in the semi-final? Jakub Mensik, the Miami Open champion, who’s quickly becoming one of the dark horses on tour.

Should Alcaraz make it to the final, the bottom half of the draw has more heavy-hitters. Jack Draper, the British lefty who handed him his only Queen’s Club loss in 2024, could be there. So could Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, or Alex de Minaur.

Even with Wimbledon coming up fast, people are still buzzing about that French Open final. The tennis world hasn’t moved on just yet.

Rafael Nadal calls Carlos Alcaraz – Jannik Sinner clash “one for the ages”

Rafael Nadal was one of the many who watched the Alcaraz-Sinner showdown unfold. He spoke about it during a visit to the Pula Golf Resort in Son Servera, where he was supporting a charity event called The Battle of Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It was a match for the ages,” said the 14-time French Open champion.“I’m very happy for Carlos. It was a spectacular final, very exciting. Ending up with the cup after Sinner was so close to taking it for so long… I’m very happy for him.”

“I feel for Jannik,” added the 22-time major champion. “Despite the fact that it was an incredibly difficult match for him, he maintained an impeccable attitude and carried himself well.”

Together, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are rewriting the Grand Slam history books. Between them, they’ve won the last six majors—every single one in 2024 and the first two of 2025. Only two remain this year and Wimbledon is fast approaching.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alcaraz is going for his third straight title at the All England Club. He beat Novak Djokovic in back-to-back finals to win the last two editions. The question now is: can anyone stop him from making it three in a row?

He’s rested, he’s back on grass, and he’s ready to warm up in Queen’s. Will Carlos Alcaraz dominate the grass season just like he ruled the clay?