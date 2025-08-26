brand-logo
Carlos Alcaraz Faces Ugly Fall During US Open Clash Against Reilly Opelka

ByKaeya Zui

Aug 26, 2025 | 5:51 AM CEST

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Just a couple of months after Wimbledon, and only a few days after he was eliminated from the Mixed Doubles segment of the US Open with partner Emma Raducanu, it’s no surprise that Carlos Alcaraz is currently working at avenging himself with a hopeful US Open title.

Currently, 2 sets ahead of America’s Reilly Opelka, (who recently made headlines thanks to Daniil Medvedev, but that’s another story for another time) Carlos Alcaraz has been working hard on his returns, even falling at times to save a point. It looked pretty bad when it happened, but fans seem to think Alcaraz has nothing to worry about.

“He’s fine,” one fan wrote under the photo on X that was captioned “Gosh, ugly fall from Carlos.” While another fan seems a little more concerned,  “OUCH.” It was an ouch moment indeed when he landed on his glutes on the hard court. While adrenaline may be enough to propel Alcaraz through this match, the question is, what is the aftermath going to be? Is this injury going to affect his US Open prospects, or will he pull through like always?

This is a developing story… Get minute by minute US Open updates from our EssentiallySports Live Blog

Can Carlos Alcaraz overcome his fall and clinch the US Open title, or is it too risky?

