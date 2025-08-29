Carlos Alcaraz Faces Worrying Signs as Injury Concerns Loom at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is tearing it up at Flushing Meadows, but could something halt that momentum? After winning the Cincinnati Masters title, the Spaniard continues to look the favorite to win the US Open, along with rival Jannik Sinner. He began his campaign at Flushing Meadows on strong footing, with dominant victories over Reilly Opelka and Mattia Bellucci in straight sets. He’s carried that form into his third-round match against Luciano Darderi, but suffered a potential setback in his US Open title bid.

During the second set, Alcaraz felt something on his right knee after what looked like a standard serve. Although he continued for a while, the Spaniard had to call on the physio for a 3-minute massage. Up until the timeout, it looked like the door might be open for Darderi to stick his foot in, even breaking Alcaraz for the first time. But after the massage, Alcaraz was back in top form as he roared back to take the second set and subsequently the third, sealing yet another straight set victory.

During his post-match interview, he revealed that the massage was just a “precaution” after being broken, and he “wasn’t worried about it,” which will come as a relief to fans.

Going by the looks of it, the injury might have resurfaced after Alcaraz felt a similar problem earlier this year. During the Barcelona Open final, he suffered a right leg ailment, due to which he withdrew from the Madrid Open. However, after his match today, Alcaraz reassured his fans that he was feeling alright after some brief pain.

Alcaraz said, “I’m feeling good. Just a precaution that I asked for the physio when he broke my serve in the last point. I felt something that wasn’t working good in the knee. After 5, 6 points it was gone. I asked for the physio just to take care about the knee because it was 1 set left, I had to be ready and feeling good physically. Precaution. I’m gonna talk with my team but I’m not worried about it.”

Despite his injury scare, Alcaraz is winning hearts at the US Open. Even fellow tennis sensation Ben Shelton was all praise for the young Spaniard.

Ben Shelton makes big statement about Carlos Alcaraz

While Alcaraz has made his way to the top, Shelton is slowly and steadily making his way among the best players in the world. Like Alcaraz, he is going strong at the US Open and hopes to put on a statement performance today. During an interview, Shelton couldn’t stop praising Alcaraz, who has become a favorite of the tennis world.

Shelton said, “I think he is probably the most exciting thing in tennis right now. The way he plays and the way he interacts with the crowd, he lights up the court. His smile, he is enjoying himself out there when he’s having fun. He is so dangerous from any position in the court. He is unpredictable and he is a lot of fun to watch, 100%. I am 100% sure that the fans here in NYC are loving it.”

Interestingly, Shelton and Alcaraz could square off against each other in the last eight at the US Open. Who do you think will come out on top in that contest, if they face each other at Flushing Meadows? Let us know your views in the comments below.