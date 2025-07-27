Carlos Alcaraz Gears Up for Ruthless US Open With an Unconventional Sparring Partner

Carlos Alcaraz has already collected five titles in 2025, including a second straight Roland Garros trophy. But his bid for a third Wimbledon crown ended when Jannik Sinner outplayed him on Centre Court in the final. Now, with the hardcourt swing approaching, the 22-year-old is taking time to regroup. While the rest of the tour heads to North America, Alcaraz is hitting pause. Instead of flying to the Canada Open, the Spaniard is spending some time at home in Murcia, Spain. That’s where he’s gearing up for the US Open run. And this time, he’s found a familiar face across the net to keep him sharp.

Carlos Alcaraz grew up in a house where tennis was part of everyday life. His grandfather helped turn a hunting club into a tennis and swimming facility, laying the foundation for the family’s love for the sport. His father, González, has been the tennis director there for decades and was once a nationally ranked player himself. Carlos is one of four brothers, and all of them have grown up on the court. The eldest, Alvaro, is a familiar face in his team and often travels with him as a hitting partner. Jamie, the youngest, is actually following in the 5-time Grand Slam champion’s footsteps and has been turning heads in junior tennis.

Sergio, the middle brother, lives in Murcia with their parents and plays tennis recreationally. He’s not chasing a professional career but enjoys being close to the action. He’s often seen in the stands during Carlos’ matches, supporting him from the player box. Recently, Sergio joined Carlos for some light training sessions at home. They rallied for a few points, and in one fun moment, Sergio came out the winner. Carlos looked proud as they met at the net and shared a quick dap.

The 22-year-old has always embraced his role as the eldest of the younger three. In a 2024 interview with The Times, he said, “I love tennis but I love even more being the older brother of my little ones, being the role model for them, not as a tennis player but a person. That is the most important thing, to help them learn about the things that matter in life.”

That protectiveness is especially strong when it comes to Jaime.

Carlos Alcaraz hopes his little brother escapes comparisons to him

The youngest Alcaraz is making a name for himself on the junior circuit. With a powerful forehand that’s been compared to his brother’s, Jaime has already collected some serious junior achievements.

He won a Rafa Nadal Tour event in Madrid in the under-12 division, just like Carlos Alcaraz did back in 2015. He also picked up a Tennis Europe U14 doubles title and made it through the Les Petits As qualifying rounds. That’s one of the biggest junior events on the calendar. Most recently, he helped lead Spain to a European Championship win, beating Slovakia in the final. Jaime isn’t shy about setting the bar high. “I hope to be like him (Carlos) or even better,” he told SER radio.

That kind of ambition comes with attention, and Carlos knows the weight it can bring. “I worry that people might overwhelm him too much. I don’t like people pressuring him just because he’s my brother,” Carlos said in an interview last year. “He’s too young to be labeled as the ‘next Carlos Alcaraz.’ It’s tough to have those expectations placed on him. For now, he’s doing great, and I’m proud of him. I’m not home much, but when I’m with him, I try to support him, as well as all my siblings.”

While Jaime climbs the junior ladder, Carlos is looking to turn around a trend that has troubled him in recent seasons. In both 2023 and 2024, his form dipped after Wimbledon. In fact, last year, the World No.2 suffered a shock second-round exit at the US Open. Can he flip the story this time in New York?