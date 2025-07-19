Carlos Alcaraz Gets a Harsh Reality Check as Brother Jaime Makes Blunt Confession

Carlos Alcaraz might be the talk of tennis right now, but another Alcaraz is already making some noise. Meet Jaime, the youngest of the Alcaraz family. The 14-year-old is turning heads fast. Carlos recently shared his hopes for a future sibling showdown. “He loves playing tennis, and let’s see if he’s gonna get better and better, and hopefully one year I’ll play against him,” he said. And Jaime has already issued a warning before their showdown.

So far, there’s been only one Alcaraz the tennis world couldn’t figure out. Now, there might be two. Coming from a close-knit family, Carlos has three brothers: Álvaro, Sergio, and Jaime. Jaime, the youngest, already seems to be following big brother’s path. Back in 2023, Jaime clinched the Rafa Nadal Tour title in Madrid, a trophy Carlos also held as a junior. He also won a Tennis Europe U14 doubles title and grabbed a win in the Les Petits As qualifying round. That’s one of the most prestigious junior events in the world. He just led Spain to a European Championship win, beating Slovakia in the final.

And this younger Alcaraz isn’t shy about chasing greatness. “I hope to be like him or even better,” Jaime told SER radio. With all the buzz, people want to know if Carlos gives him any secret tips. Jaime cleared that up and said, “He doesn’t give me a lot of advice, but the most special advice we have in the family are the three Cs (cabeza, corazón, cojones– head, heart, and guts).”

This simple motto carries a lot of weight in the Alcaraz family. Carlos even has it tattooed on his arm. After winning the US Open and becoming the youngest World No. 1, he got that moment inked on his right elbow. Next to the date, he added “CCC”– a nod to his grandfather’s mantra.

While Jaime’s talent is being recognized, so are the similarities. His forehand, in particular, has drawn attention. Boris Becker went as far as calling it “identical” to Carlos’. Still, the 5-time Grand Slam champion wants no part of the comparison game.

Carlos Alcaraz shields his brother Jaime from the weight of expectations

Being a tennis champ is important, but to Carlos Alcaraz, being a good big brother means more. “I love tennis, but I love even more being the older brother of my little ones. Being the role model for them, not as a tennis player but a person. That is the most important thing — to help them learn about the things that matter in life,” he said.

Álvaro, the eldest brother, is often behind the scenes. He helps train and travels with Carlos. Meanwhile, Jaime is starting to build his own story. But with attention comes pressure, and who better than the 22-year-old would know that. “I worry that people might overwhelm him too much. I don’t like people pressuring him just because he’s my brother,” he said in an interview last year. “He’s too young to be labeled as the ‘next Carlos Alcaraz.’ It’s tough to have those expectations placed on him. For now, he’s doing great, and I’m proud of him. I’m not home much, but when I’m with him, I try to support him, as well as all my siblings.”

As Jaime climbs toward the big leagues, his older brother continues to battle it out at the top. Carlos and Jannik Sinner are once again set to be the top two seeds at the Canadian Open. They’ve met in the finals of the last three tournaments they both played: Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and Rome. Are we set for another classic? One Alcaraz is already headlining finals, don’t be surprised if, in a few years, his little brother is across the net.