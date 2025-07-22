Carlos Alcaraz Gets Real on How Negativity Impacted Him: ‘Was Really Influenced By Criticism’

When you win almost every time, not only do you get used to it, but so do the fans. So when Carlos Alcaraz slips, even a little, the spotlight shifts from applause to criticism. That’s what happens when you’re World No. 2 and one of the most watched names in tennis. It happened earlier this year, too. Alcaraz couldn’t defend his Indian Wells title and made an early exit in Miami. That triggered a round of questions and concern. He shut it down with a 24-match winning streak. But then came Wimbledon, where Jannik Sinner ended his title defense on grass. Naturally, the criticism followed again. But Alcaraz has been dealing with it head-on.

Back at the start of the season, when he was still searching for rhythm and Sinner was serving a ban, many expected the Spaniard to capitalize. When he didn’t, the noise got louder. In response, the 22-year-old made his stance clear and said, “Since I started the year, I have been playing great tennis. Tennis is not just about hitting the ball. It is about more than that. It is about mentality, the physical side. With my game, I am really happy about it. If I don’t win, it doesn’t matter if I play well or not. People are not thinking about the opponent, they are just thinking about me. If I lose, something is going on, people say. I don’t think that is fair.”

That quote summed up the pressure of being Carlos Alcaraz. But after the Wimbledon loss, he has learnt to accept the criticism. In a chat with La Gazetta, he opened up about how he handles the negativity. The World No.2 said, “I try not to think about it too much, because there was a time when I was really influenced by criticism, and that was a very difficult time. So now I try not to give too much weight to certain words that are said. Over the years, I’ve realized that every small step counts and that you can learn even from defeats. You don’t have to be a star every day; the important thing is to be consistent and strive to improve. Always.”

Backing him up is his mental coach. Alcaraz emphasized just how important her role is. “Sometimes I get negative thoughts, but she helps me manage them. She gave me advice on how to deal with match stress, and things have improved a lot. Like I said, it’s all in the head. But it’s not just a mental issue: it also depends on the match, how you approach it, everything.”

As for his performances, his stats back him up. Despite some early exits, Alcaraz holds a 48-6 win-loss record this season, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. He’s already bagged five titles: Rotterdam, Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Roland Garros, and Queen’s Club. That’s a solid year by any standard. And he’s not done yet.

Carlos Alcaraz eyes World No.1 spot as North American swing heats up

With the hardcourt season underway, Carlos Alcaraz has his sights set on reclaiming the World No. 1 spot. He’s currently trailing Jannik Sinner by 3,430 points. But here’s the twist: Sinner is defending 3,200 points through the US Open, while Alcaraz is defending just 60. That sets up a high-stakes battle. In raw numbers, the race for the top spot is wide open. After the US Open, the difference between the two could swing dramatically.

Last year, Alcaraz skipped the Canadian Masters 1000 and lost early in Cincinnati. At the US Open, he suffered a surprise second-round loss to Botic van de Zandschulp and walked away with just 50 points. This year, he knows there’s ground to gain. In the same aforementioned interview, he said, “So, from now on, I won’t have many points to defend until the end of the season. I will give my best in the next tournaments to win as much loot as possible. I know that Sinner doesn’t care if he has a lot of points to defend, he is a great fighter who always plays to win and does not let himself be conditioned by this.

“But I’m ready for the challenge, right now my first goal is to regain the first position in the ranking. Now I’m preparing for the American tournaments, in order to get in top shape for the US Open,” he added.

With fewer points to defend and a clear goal in mind, Alcaraz is entering this next stretch with fire in his eyes. The race to New York is officially on. Can the Spaniard reclaim his throne in Flushing Meadows?