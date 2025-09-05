Carlos Alcaraz Gets Real on Novak Djokovic’s Biggest Advantage Before US Open Semis

Carlos Alcaraz has been nothing short of magnificent throughout his 2025 US Open campaign, advancing to the semifinals without dropping a single set and conceding just one service game across five dominant matches. His flawless performance, marked by aggressive shot-making and improved tactical consistency, has set the stage for a blockbuster semifinal clash against the legendary Novak Djokovic, a match that promises to be a physical and mental battle between two generations of tennis excellence.

Despite his commanding run, Alcaraz remains remarkably humble and grounded as he prepares to face the 24-time Grand Slam champion. As reported by The Tennis Letter on X, when asked during a pre-match interview about his unprecedented consistency, the Spaniard acknowledged his form but quickly shifted focus to the challenge ahead, stating, “I’ve been really consistent this tournament which I’m really happy about. Serving well. Playing well. Now I’m facing one of the best returners ever, if not the best. It’s gonna be tricky today. I’ll try to show my best, to play great tennis. We’ll see what happens.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s humility is not merely a pre-match tactic but a fundamental aspect of his character. Despite being a five-time major champion and global superstar, he is known for his approachable and genuine demeanor off the court.

Former players and analysts have noted his ability to maintain this balance, which is rare among athletes of his caliber. Sam Querrey, a former Wimbledon semifinalist, observed, “He’s a worldwide superstar, but there are parts of him that are just the everyday guy, and people gravitate to that.”

Furthermore, his respect for Djokovic is particularly telling, given the history between the two. Indeed, the way the Spaniard acknowledged the Serbian’s unique advantage on the hard court, which is his returns, tells the story of true sportsmanship. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 5-3, and their matches have included some of the most memorable contests in recent tennis history, such as Alcaraz’s comeback to win his first Wimbledon title in 2023 and Djokovic’s Olympic gold medal triumph in 2024.

As Alcaraz steps onto Arthur Ashe Stadium, his humility does not undermine his confidence; instead, it fuels his focus. Whether he wins or loses, Alcaraz’s respect for the sport and his rivals ensures that his legacy will be defined not only by his titles but also by the grace and humility with which he plays the game. However, if Alcaraz goes on to face rival Jannik Sinner in the US Open final, a certain tennis legend has something to say about the Spaniard’s weakness against the Italian.

The tips that Carlos Alcaraz needs to beat Jannik Sinner

With the US Open final just around the corner, fans are buzzing about the potential showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. So, the match everyone was looking forward to at the Cincinnati Open Final had to wrap up early because Sinner ran into some health problems, and Alcaraz ended up getting a win without having to fight for it.

But this time, both of them seem really fit, and if they manage to win their semifinals, that rematch is going to be something special, especially since the US Open is the last Grand Slam of the year. Rafael Nadal, the legendary Spanish tennis player, recently shared some insightful thoughts on Alcaraz’s game. “But at the same time, he’s making more mistakes, too — he can play better, but he can play worse, and it’s about finding the balance,” Nadal mentioned.

Also, the Spaniard pointed out the main issue, saying, “From my point of view, Carlos can improve a little bit the tactical way to approach some matches. Sometimes it feels like he always plays for every big shot, and sometimes, he doesn’t need that much.” Nadal shared his thoughts like a true champion, emphasizing that reaching greatness involves a mix of different qualities. If Alcaraz can get a handle on those, he’ll definitely have the advantage over Sinner.