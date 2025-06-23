Carlos Alcaraz Gets Wimbledon Backing From American ATP Icon Amid Jannik Sinner Buzz

Carlos Alcaraz came to London with “no expectations,” but he’s walking away from Queen’s with an 18-match win streak, a second title at the tournament, and some serious Wimbledon momentum. With just a week to go before the grass-court major, the 22-year-old has made his intentions loud and clear. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. His arch rival Jannik Sinner is also ready to avenge his French Open loss. So can Alcaraz complete a three-peat? An American ATP legend has weighed in.

After dispatching Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals, Alcaraz told reporters, “grass-court mode is activated.” Well, it definitely was! With this fourth grass-court title now in his bag, only Novak Djokovic has more grass-court titles among active players. That’s not the only connection to Djokovic. Alcaraz had to beat him in back-to-back Wimbledon finals to get those two trophies. So can he make it three? Turns out, Andy Roddick thinks the answer is yes.

On the “Tennis Channel” podcast, the former US Open champ weighed in on what could stand in Alcaraz’s way at SW19. He said, “I wouldn’t bet against it. I mean, listen, anything can happen. Sinner is going to re-enter the conversation. Let’s not forget about him. He’s still really good. He’s number one in the world. He’s been the best player in the world for the last however long, especially on a hard court. So let’s not get carried away with these results.” Even so, Roddick still made his pick clear and said, “But Carlos was the favorite at Wimbledon before Queen’s, and he’s the favorite after Queen’s as well. I don’t think anyone would argue against that.”

via Imago Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz/X

Statistically, Alcaraz has been near untouchable since spring. He’s only lost five matches this season, and four of those came before March. Back then, it was Djokovic, Jiri Lehecka, Jack Draper, and David Goffin who managed to beat him.

Interestingly, those defeats happened while Jannik Sinner was serving a three-month ban after failing two doping tests. Since the Italian returned in May, Alcaraz has hit a new level — and even beat him twice during the clay season, including in the historic French Open final. Looks like his arch rival has got him even more motivated.

While the Spaniard was ruling Queen’s, Sinner entered Halle as the defending champ. But his run ended early after losing to eventual winner Alexander Bublik in the second round. Still, Sinner can’t be written off. He reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year and took Daniil Medvedev to five sets. And let’s not forget the intensity of that French Open final. The World No. 1 is definitely in the mix.

But Alcaraz isn’t just chasing another Wimbledon win. He’s also closing in on a major piece of tennis history.

Carlos Alcaraz on the brink of history at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz already holds five Grand Slam titles across three events. The only missing piece is the Australian Open. He won the US Open in 2022, Wimbledon in 2023, and then added the French Open and another Wimbledon in 2024.

That 2024 double made him just the sixth man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year. Only Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic have done it. Even more impressive? Only Nadal (2008, 2010) and Borg (1978, 1979, 1980) have pulled it off more than once. This could be the 22-year-old’s chance to rewrite history.

There’s more! Only four men in the Open Era have managed to win at least three Wimbledon titles in a row. It’s a short list, and a legendary one.

Bjorn Borg kicked things off with five straight wins from 1976 to 1980. Then came Pete Sampras, who first did the three-peat from 1993 to 1995 before going one better with four in a row between 1997 and 2000. Roger Federer joined the club with his own five-title streak from 2003 to 2007. And Novak Djokovic followed with four straight wins from 2018 to 2022, with the 2020 edition cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Now, Carlos Alcaraz has the chance to make history again. Wimbledon is calling, and the Spaniard looks ready to answer. But can anyone stop him this time? What do you think?