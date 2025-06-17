Carlos Alcaraz Kryptonite Ticks on Even as Jannik Sinner’s Legacy Dominates Tour

Jannik Sinner has been formidable since the 2024 season. Just look at his titles from last year! Since the Australian Open—his first Grand Slam—the Italian has been racking up points and trophies left and right. He finished the season with eight titles, including the Australian Open and the US Open. His points were no joke. Now, a year later, he stands as World No. 1. This year alone, Sinner boasts an 18-2 win-loss record. But both losses came from one player: Carlos Alcaraz.

The rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz has quickly become one of men’s tennis’ most compelling and era-defining battles. Nicknamed “Sincaraz,” these young stars, both former world No. 1s and multiple Grand Slam winners, consistently deliver high-quality, often classic matches.

Looking at their H2H, even Sinner laughed at the gap: 8-4 in favor of Alcaraz. While Jannik Sinner has beaten him in earlier tournaments, lately, Alcaraz has dominated. Since Cincinnati 2024, Sinner has won 48 of 51 matches. His only defeats? All to Carlos Alcaraz—in Beijing 2024, Rome 2025, and Roland Garros 2025. Clearly, Alcaraz remains Sinner’s ultimate nemesis, as Opta Ace highlighted on X on June 17.

After the French Open final, their rivalry is under the spotlight more than ever—and for good reason. Early in the third set, Sinner’s break of Alcaraz’s serve hinted at a quick finish, with both players seemingly headed for an ice bath. The world No. 1 had just notched his 20th consecutive set win at Roland Garros and was one set from his fourth Grand Slam title—and his first at the French Open. Yet Alcaraz, who had never come back from two sets down in eight previous matches, staged a stunning comeback, proving why he remains Sinner’s fiercest rival.

Though Alcaraz has lost to several players recently—including a first-round exit at Miami to unseeded David Goffin—against Jannik Sinner, he pushes himself to the limit. During this time, Sinner was serving a three-month ban and off the courts. After his return, Alcaraz openly said he needed his rival back to stay motivated.

Before his first match at the Italian Open, Alcaraz expressed he was glad to have Sinner back on tour. In a Tennis Channel interview, he said, “It [Sinner’s comeback to the tour] is great, honestly. I have seen him around, for me, it’s great to have him back. Honestly, I need him on the tour because, I mean, he pushes me to be a better player and give 100% every day, to be better.” He then went on to win the tournament against the home favorite. Clearly, there’s truth in his words.

Sinner isn’t far off from that sentiment. After losing to Alcaraz in a gruelling three-set China Open final last year—where the Spaniard came back from a set down to win—Sinner admitted, “I feel like — at least talking from my side — he pushes me to do better. I wake up in the morning trying to understand what I can do better trying to beat him next time, which is something nice for me as a player,” he told ATP Media. After the French Open final, the Italian made another honest admission about his friend-cum-rival.

Jannik Sinner expresses his thoughts on the rivalry with Alcaraz

The World No. 1 is now in Halle, ready to defend his title. Still reeling in from the French Open loss, he’s focusing ahead. “Thinking back, I still think about those couple of points, and it won’t stop here, I know that, but in the other way, I am happy to be here. I am happy to start a new tournament. I think this helps me to get again into this match rhythm and let’s see how I’m going to react,” Sinner said.

Despite the pain, there’s pride too. “You can see the negative side but there is also a positive side. I’ve never played tennis on clay like this. I went to Rome I made the finals there, I played in Paris I made the finals of a Grand Slam, so amazing. The level we have played, me and Carlos, was extremely high so I am happy to be a part of this,” he added.

It’s impressive considering only one of his 19 career titles came on clay—back in 2022 at Umag. Plus, he entered the clay season after a tough three-month doping ban that kept him off the court and under scrutiny. He even missed last year’s Rome tournament due to injury and had “low expectations” because of the long break. Yet, he still reached the finals. At Roland Garros, Sinner made it to his second GS final without dropping a set. That’s a remarkable comeback, even if the ending wasn’t what he dreamed of.

Now, the surface changes from red clay to green grass. The Terra Wortmann Open in Halle offers Sinner a fresh start. Meanwhile, his nemesis is sharpening his grass game at Queen’s Club. But Wimbledon kicks off June 30, the third Grand Slam of the season. Will Jannik Sinner be ready to take on the defending champion once again? We’d love to hear your thoughts!