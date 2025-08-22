Carlos Alcaraz Loses Cool at US Open Organizers Following Odd Privacy Intervention

It has been quite an eventful few weeks for Carlos Alcaraz. Shortly after losing the Wimbledon final against Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard bounced back to win the Cincinnati Masters title. And then practically immediately after, Alcaraz flew out to New York to partner up with Emma Raducanu for the US Open mixed doubles tournament. Although the partnership lasted all of 51 minutes—they lost against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the first round—Alcaraz and Raducanu were a treat to watch together for fans. Now it’s all about the main draw; set to begin on Sunday, the practice sessions are in full swing, though an unexpected situation that arose today brought an unseen side of Alcaraz to the fore.

Earlier today, Alcaraz took to the court for a practice session. While he had a warm training session, Alcaraz came across practice cameras. Additionally, they even had microphones on them, meaning that any tactic discussed on the court was vulnerable to leak. This didn’t go down well with Alcaraz, who had an angry outburst with the officials present there. The Spaniard was clearly not happy as vital information during his training session could be leaked, putting his US Open title dreams under threat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…