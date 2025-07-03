‘(Carlos) Alcaraz Loves Girls’- Nick Kyrgios Drops Honest Take on Jannik Sinner and Spaniard’s Tennis Career

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have arguably been the best players on the men’s tour over the past couple of years. The two have shared each of the last 5 Grand Slam trophies among them and look like the players to beat at major tournaments. Not many players have looked close to competing with them on the big stage, denoting their domination there. However, when it comes to picking one among Sinner and Alcaraz, Nick Kyrgios had a clear answer as to why Sinner will have a better career than Alcaraz, albeit for bizarre reasons.

With his appearances at various events across the globe, Alcaraz has won over a major fan base. He is especially popular among girls, something that Kyrgios noticed would work against his favor. Recently, the Australian star was involved in a conversation with Patrick Mouratoglou during which he asked about who would have a better career between the two.

Kyrgios revealed, “I’ll tell you mine first. I’ll say Sinner because Alcaraz loves girls. He might get distracted; he might party too much. That’s my only thing where Sinner will stay a bit locked in.”

This comes amid Alcaraz making the headlines after a female fan almost bumped into him at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. After his win over Oliver Tarvet, Alcaraz was moving out of a stadium during which a female fan had an epic reaction to his win. With only a little security around him, a female fan tried to bump into Alcaraz, and her priceless reaction broke the internet. This goes to show how much Alcaraz is loved among his female fan base, which Kyrgios feels could work against him.

Despite this, Kyrgios feels that Alcaraz is the favorite to win the Wimbledon Championships this year. He had some advice for his rivals on how to defeat the Spaniard and stop his juggernaut at Wimbledon.

What can work against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon?

The Spaniard has won two consecutive Wimbledon titles and looks hungry to make it three in a row. Fresh off winning the French Open, Alcaraz is in prime form and looks unstoppable at the moment. Although Kyrgios admitted that he is the player to beat, he had some useful advice for his opponents on how to defeat him.

Kyrgios said, “He (Alcaraz) is just so confident on the surface. If I was to play him on grass, I would have to have an amazing serving day. I think anyone that beats him has to have a big serve. That’s why I think Novak really struggled against him last year in the final because he couldn’t get any free points. Serving is essential against Alcaraz, but sometimes he has too many options. I like to say he’s almost too talented and he’s almost too good.”

After his win over Tarvet, Alcaraz will now face Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. It’ll be interesting to see if Alcaraz can dominate Wimbledon further and claim a hat trick of titles here.