Carlos Alcaraz Makes Bold Wimbledon Admission in Firm Rebuff of Three-Peat Obsession

Wimbledon is sacred ground for tennis players: a white-clad dream where legends are made. Roger Federer owned it with 8 wins, Novak Djokovic is chasing his eighth crown, and Carlos Alcaraz? He stamped his name in 2023, toppling Djokovic to fulfill a lifelong dream. “Winning Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamed about since I start playing tennis. That’s why it is the biggest moment of my life,” he declared that year. He backed it up with another title in 2024. But now, with the Roland Garros trophy in hand, Alcaraz makes an honest admission: a ‘threepeat’ of Wimbledon title? History is calling!

Let’s be real: when Carlos Alcaraz steps onto the grass, expectations skyrocket. And for good reason. After his latest title at the HSBC Championship, the 22-year-old now boasts more career grass-court titles (4) than losses (3). If that stat doesn’t drop jaws, how about this: his grass-court win percentage stands at a jaw-dropping 91%, better than even Roger Federer (87%) and Novak Djokovic (86%) at the same stage. Yes, they’ve played longer, but grass isn’t supposed to be this kind to newcomers. Alcaraz, though, bends the rules of tradition with every swing.

And now, Wimbledon 2025 kicks off, the reigning French Open champion has his eyes set on something bigger: monumental history at SW19. Alcaraz has made an open, bold admission: he’s not just here to compete, he’s here to chase greatness, to etch his name deeper into Wimbledon’s legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carlos Alcaraz has kicked off his Wimbledon prep in style, sharing the court with none other than 2-time champion Andy Murray. After soaking in that wisdom and intensity, the 22-year-old Spaniard made it clear, he’s not here for experience, he’s here for the crown. “I’m coming here thinking that, yeah, I really want to win the title. I really want to lift the trophy. Not thinking about how many players have done it, winning three [in a row],” he said.

AD

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 14, 2024 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz poses for a picture with the trophy after winning his men’s singles final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Hannah Mckay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Spaniard’s 1st-round clash pits him against Italy’s Fabio Fognini, a veteran not to be underestimated. Still, Alcaraz isn’t rattled. He’s radiating belief. “I just want to be ready and just want to prepare myself in the best way possible, just to start the tournament with a lot of confidence. Obviously I feel a lot of confidence right now. But just thinking about still going forward, it’s still doing the good things, and starting the tournament.”

Well, he is chasing more than a 3rd straight Wimbledon crown; he’s gunning for a place in tennis history. A win at SW19 would secure the French Open-Wimbledon double in back-to-back years, a feat not achieved since the icon himself, Bjorn Borg, in 1979. Borg dominated with Roland-Garros and Wimbledon titles in 1978, 1979, and 1980. Now, Alcaraz stands at the threshold of that same historic mark.

But that’s not where the chase ends, though. Federer’s streak of 5 consecutive Wimbledon titles from 2003–2007 and his record of eight overall, along with Djokovic’s 4 in a row from 2018 to 2022 (excluding 2020 because of COVID-19), are landmarks Alcaraz now has in his sights. He isn’t just rising, he’s roaring toward the legends.

Data from TennisViz also backs up his brilliance. One stat jumps out: the Spaniard won 37% of points when his opponents were at the net at HSBC, crushing the quarterfinalist average of 27.5%. He also led in forehand conversion and has been mixing in more wide 2nd serves, making it harder for rivals to find rhythm or return cleanly in grass.

And with a golden session spent alongside Andy Murray, who knows a thing or two about lifting Wimbledon trophies, Alcaraz continues to earn respect from legends while writing a script of his own, one built on fearlessness, fire, and a fierce chase for immortality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andy Murray backs Carlos Alcaraz as tennis’s future

The 1st true spark of admiration lit up at Indian Wells in October 2021, when Sir Andy Murray, still battling through the ATP tour, faced a young, fearless Carlos Alcaraz. After a hard-fought match, the Briton embraced the teenager at the net, a gesture that spoke louder than words. Fast forward to the 2024 Miami Open, and the world saw something even more heartfelt. Taking to X, Murray posted, “Watching Alcaraz play tennis makes me smile ❤️”, a message that caught fire among fans.

Alcaraz, just 20 at the time, didn’t hide his emotion. “Andy!! THANKS MAN!” he replied almost instantly. Later, in his press conference, he reflected with awe: “It’s crazy for me, honestly… To see these words from him for me is great. It’s something I try to do in every match.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes this bond special is their shared love for creative, instinctive tennis. In a 2023 Canadian Open interview, Murray dissected Alcaraz’s game with deep respect: “The thing that I love about watching him is the freedom that he plays with… Sometimes it looks a little bit kamikaze, but he just is totally instinctive. And I love that.” He even warned, “I hope no one tries to coach that out of him.”

Now, as Carlitos steps back onto the storied lawns of Wimbledon, chasing a 3rd consecutive title, one question echoes: Can he deliver his best and etch his name alongside legends once more at SW19?