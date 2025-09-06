Carlos Alcaraz Makes Feelings Clear on Donald Trump’s Return to US Open Final

Are we in for another Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner slam showdown? It does seem to be on the cards now after the Spaniard toppled 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic on Friday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. With Alcaraz being in his second US Open final, all eyes are now fixed on whether Jannik Sinner can make it to the summit clash as well. And adding to that buzz of yet another blockbuster Alcaraz-Sinner final is the news that President Donald Trump will be attending it. Really? Really. Interestingly, the President has appeared across various sporting events lately. Remember his visits to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Daytona 500 in Florida, and UFC fights in Newark, New Jersey and Miami earlier this year? Well, now it’s time for New York.

Even Carlos Alcaraz seems excited to see Trump in the stands on Saturday afternoon. During the post-match press conference, when he was asked to share his reaction on the US President coming for the final, the Spaniard said, “I think it is a privilege for the tournament having the president from every country to support the tournament, to support tennis, to support the match.”

Reacting to the massive occasion he added, “For me playing in front of him, to be honest I will try not to be focused and I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it. But it’s great for tennis to have the president into the final.”

via Imago August 25, 2025, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Carlos Alcaraz during a match against Reilly Opelka on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

As for Trump’s upcoming visit to the US Open, it won’t be the first time that a US President will be seen at the hard court slam. Twenty five years ago, Bill Clinton attended the 2000 edition while he was in office. In 2023, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle were present during the opening night of the US Open.

But speaking of Trump’s arrival, then it’s more of a return than a debut. For the uninitiated, he’s already made it to the Flushing Meadows more than a decade ago. However, the experience turned into a forgettable nightmare for him. Trump was booed during the 2015 edition when he attended the quarterfinal between Serena Williams and sister Venus Williams, months after kicking off his 2016 presidential campaign. Interestingly, Trump’s administration once controlled a suite at the US Open. It was adjacent to the television broadcasting booth in Arthur Ashe; the suite was later suspended in 2017.

Switching back to tennis, it seems avid fans are in for a cracker of a battle. After all, it’s going to be SinCaraz mania, again, taking over New York. And Alcaraz has already made intentions clear on his tactics.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals ‘final’ strategy against arch rival Jannik Sinner

Tennis nerds have already witnessed their 5-hour-29-minute epic in Paris and a tense encounter in London. Now, it’s time for a third-straight slam final between these two hard-hitters. The SinCaraz effect is going to continue moving forward and why not. The Spaniard and the Italian always offer a masterclass of dominating forehands and mesmerizing backhands, giving more than hundred percent on the court.

Before Sinner confirmed his final spot on Friday, Alcaraz was asked if he’s got a plan for the World No.1. Guess what? He’s got a plan indeed. The four-time slam champion simply revealed, “If I play against Jannik, I am going to take things about the last matches that I have played against him. The last one or the last three matches, I am gonna take note. I will see what they did wrong or what I did great just to approach the final in a good way. Let’see.”

The awaited final becomes important for another reason. Whoever wins on Saturday in front of a packed 20,000 crowd in Arthur Ashe will take the No.1 position. The equation is simple. If Jannik Sinner retains his US Open title, he gets to keep his top spot in the rankings too. However, if Alcaraz wins, he will reclaim the throne. So who’s it going to be? Only time will tell.

