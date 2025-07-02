Carlos Alcaraz Makes Feelings Clear on Wimbledon’s Behavior Towards Him After Defeating Oliver Tarvet

Carlos Alcaraz can’t catch a sigh at the moment, can he? Weeks after winning the French Open title, the Spanish sensation is eyeing another Wimbledon title. While he began his title defense with a nerve-wracking victory over Fabio Fognini in five sets, Alcaraz was back to his best earlier today. Facing local star Oliver Tarvet, Alcaraz took no time in dispatching the challenge of the British sensation in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. With this, he also created a unique first and opened up about facing a local player at the Wimbledon Championships.

For the first time in his career, Alcaraz was up against a British player at Wimbledon. Never has he faced a player from the UK here and experienced a different playing atmosphere today, with the crowd rooting for his opponent instead of him, which rarely happens at Wimbledon.

During the post-match interview, he expressed how he felt while playing against Tarvet, saying, “Well… As I said after the first round, I know it’s not personal. I’m really grateful for the support I am receiving here after every match. Every day, every practice, it’s unbelievable. Today I played someone from here. Playing at home is not easy. They were really respectful to me and to my opponent as well. I love playing in this atmosphere and this court. Once again, I enjoyed so much.”

Owing to his thrilling gameplay and kind attitude on and off the court, Alcaraz is a much-loved player all across the globe. As a result, rarely can one see the crowd go against him during the matches. However, on this occasion, the local fans were very vocal in support of Tarvet. Nonetheless, Alcaraz showed tremendous professionalism to complete an easy victory and move into the third round.

Meanwhile, it was a wonderful campaign for the 21-year-old Tarvet, who entered the main draw as a qualifier. Thus, he earned some heartwarming words from Alcaraz after their match.

Carlos Alcaraz has a message for Oliver Tarvet

Having qualified for the main draw, Tarvet was the lowest-ranked player there, at No. 733 in the world. However, he put on a gritty display to reach the second round and eventually lose against Alcaraz. With Tarvet trying his best against the Spaniard, Alcaraz acknowledged his efforts and sent a heartwarming message to his opponent after their encounter.

Alcaraz revealed, “First of all, I have to give big praise to Oliver, his second match on the tour, I just loved his game, to be honest, the level he played in his first match on Centre Court, I know that is really difficult. I found the right way. I’m trying to enjoy every match; it doesn’t matter if I’m winning or losing. That’s the key in the last two or three months to my consecutive winning streak.”

With this win, Alcaraz’s hopes of defending the Wimbledon crown remain intact. He will next face the winner of the match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jan-Lennard Struff, which can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. It’ll be interesting to see if Alcaraz can repeat the heroics this time around and defend his title.