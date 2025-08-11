Carlos Alcaraz Makes Honest Admission About Breaks as Scheduling Concerns Spark Debate

“Probably during the next few years gonna be even more tournaments, more mandatory tournaments. So, I mean, probably they are going to kill us in some way,” Carlos Alcaraz warned last year, and time has proven him right. From a Las Vegas showdown with Rafael Nadal to the Laver Cup, the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, and an exhibition with Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens, his calendar has brimmed with commitments beyond the ATP grind. But this year, he seems to have found the balance, savoring precious family time between events, and as Cincinnati begins, he’s candid about the value of those breaks.

Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 2 and second seed in Cincinnati, opened his campaign with a gritty 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win over Damir Dzumhur on Sunday (August 10). After a blistering start, the match took an unexpected turn before the Spaniard steadied himself to secure victory. It also marked his long-awaited return to hard courts since his early Miami exit in March.

Kicking off his North American Swing, Alcaraz carried with him the calm of three weeks spent at home with family after the Wimbledon final. That pause, away from the relentless tour grind, gave him fresh perspective, and he openly shared an honest admission about just how vital those breaks have become.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to Tennis Channel after his opening win, Carlos Alcaraz’s face lit up when Prakash Amritraj asked about his time away from the court. “I love having time for me, for myself. If I had to be honest. Yeah, I always say that to you. That’s what you are working for as well, you know? I love playing tennis. I love when I step on the court, but sometimes it is too many days in a row, too many weeks in a row. So I just love to take my time off just with my family, with my friends, just at home doing nothing at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

via Imago Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram

For Alcaraz, these pauses aren’t a luxury; they’re a necessity. “And for me, it’s needful then to come back stronger and hungry to catch the racket and hit some balls. So for me, it has been a great, great day. You know, after it took, you know, my days in Ibiza, and then I came back stronger to the grass season title, making the final and then. Yeah, I had a week completely off,” he reflected.

That Ibiza trip marked the start of a carefully carved window for recovery, one that stretched into more than just physical rest. “I went to the south of Spain, which was great. And then two weeks at home were unbelievable,” he continued, his words dripping with the satisfaction of recharging in familiar places.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And in that rare midseason pause, the hunger returned. “You know, having three weeks, you know, between the, between the year in the middle of the year. For me, it was what should I do? I didn’t know, I didn’t know. So it was great. And I’m hungry for, for more in the American swing right now,” he concluded, eyes set firmly on the road ahead.

(More to come…)