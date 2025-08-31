Carlos Alcaraz Makes Honest Confession to American Crowd as He Reveals His Favorite Thing About the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz kept his impressive streak going at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, showcasing his skills in a match against France’s Arthur Rinderknech. He won in straight sets (7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4), moving on to the quarterfinals without losing a single set throughout the tournament. The Spaniard really brought it with a mix of smart plays and daring moves, especially that behind-the-back flick that had everyone, including the opponents, just amazed during the first set.

This win was a big deal for him, marking his fourth major quarterfinal of the year, which is a first in his career. Plus, it made him the youngest guy in the Open Era to hit 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals, beating out legends like Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker. With this win, Alcaraz is all set for a quarterfinal match against Jiri Lehecka, and he’s got a 2-1 edge in their previous encounters.

After the match, Alcaraz opened up in his on-court interview about how much he feels connected to the New York crowd and the special vibe of the US Open. “Well, I just—I always try to bring the most special thoughts in the match, and I think my style of tennis fits pretty well to the energy here in New York,” he remarked.

Furthermore, Alcaraz emphasized how the unwavering support from fans, whether during day sessions or under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, fuels his performance, stating, “I mean, every time that I step on the court for a match, I step on the court for the practice. You know, the people are always there, and the energy is special. Playing day session, playing night season, it doesn’t matter. The people are always there enjoying tennis, bringing the best energy possible to the match. I just love it, and I think that’s why I just play my best tennis here in New York.”

Alcaraz really knows how to make the most of the city’s hectic vibe. He talks about how things like traffic and crowds can be stressful off the court, but he manages to use that energy to his advantage when he’s playing. It’s pretty impressive how he turns potential distractions into something that helps him succeed.

The Spaniard is really feeling the New York vibe as he chases the chance to reclaim the World No. 1 spot, especially if he can match or do better than Jannik Sinner’s performance. It definitely adds a heartfelt touch to his journey for history. However, a few days ago, he made a lot of fans worried, owing to some injury concerns.

Carlos Alcaraz immediately caught a lot of attention with this

So, during his third-round match at the 2025 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz ran into a bit of trouble with his right knee after what seemed like just a regular serve. Feeling a bit worried, he called for the physiotherapist and decided to take a quick medical break for about three minutes. At that moment, Luciano Darderi had actually managed to break his serve, which brought up the chance of a real issue that could throw Alcaraz’s momentum off track.

Despite the concern, Alcaraz quickly recovered. He described the intervention as purely precautionary, stating, “I’m feeling good. Just a precaution that I asked for the physio when he broke my serve in the last point. I felt something that wasn’t working good in the knee. After 5, 6 points it was gone. I asked for the physio just to take care about the knee because it was 1 set left, I had to be ready and feeling good physically. Precaution. I’m gonna talk with my team but I’m not worried about it.”

Even though there was a little worry about his knee, he bounced back quickly and made it to the later rounds of the tournament. He really held it together and performed well, solidifying his place as one of the top contenders, right up there with rivals like Jannik Sinner.