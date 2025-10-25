Carlos Alcaraz Mirrors Roger Federer’s Sentiments as He Poises to End Jannik Sinner’s Reign At Paris Masters

The 2025 season has solidified one of the most captivating narratives in modern sports: The era-defining rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The two players, who have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles, have created a “Big Two” that commands the ATP Tour, exhibiting a level of dominance not seen for a decade as they chase records previously set by Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. This rivalry exists within a larger conversation about the very conditions of the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Earlier this year, the legendary Roger Federer suggested that tournament directors are deliberately slowing down courts and using heavier balls. A tactical move he believes is designed to favor the extended, brutal rallies that characterize the Alcaraz-Sinner style of play, thereby increasing the likelihood of their meeting in finals. As the season culminates, Sinner looks to close the year as World No. 1, but all eyes are now on the Paris Masters, where Alcaraz has arrived with a fresh perspective and a notable advantage that could overshadow his rival’s campaign.

Ahead of the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters, Carlos Alcaraz directly addressed the shifting conditions at the tournament’s new venue, La Défense Arena, echoing the broader sentiments highlighted by Federer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As reported by @Olly_Tennis_ on X, the Spaniard said, “This year is completely different compared to last year. It’s slower. If the court is slower, you can see real tennis being played, it’s not just a matter of quality of serve. We can develop our rallies, we can have longer exchanges. I love playing here, even if I didn’t get the best results. During this time of year, you know, it was a long season, I had injuries. Year after year, I get used to it. We’ll see this year how it will go, if I can go further than previous years.”

Well, his historical performance at the Paris Masters provides critical context for his hopes of improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tournament has been a puzzling anomaly in Alcaraz’s otherwise stellar record on the ATP Tour. Since his debut in 2021, his best result was a quarter-final appearance in 2022, a match he lost to the eventual champion, Holger Rune.

AD

This difficult history makes the 2025 event a significant opportunity for Alcaraz to finally conquer the Parisian indoor court, a feat that has eluded him thus far. However, the Spaniard took into account a number of factors before arriving in Paris.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carlos Alcaraz is ready for Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz is making his way to Paris after taking some time to take care of his health.

He decided to pull out of the Shanghai Masters so his left ankle could heal completely. Now, he’s feeling “good” and “hitting the ball really well.” This rest, along with the slower pace of the court that he thinks suits his style of play, sets the World No. 1 up nicely for a strong performance.

But it looks like Jannik Sinner has a great opportunity to shine, as well.

He’s made it to the final in the Vienna Open after taking down Alex de Minaur with a score of 6–3, 6–4 in the semifinal. The top-seeded Italian really got things going right from the get-go, jumping out to a 4–0 lead in the first set. He finished the match by serving it out at 5–4 in the second, and he didn’t even let his opponent score a point in that last game. Sinner even had his father, Hanspeter Sinner, there watching the match, and it was indeed a great moment for both of them.

In a year where Alcaraz has already taken back the top spot and shared the majors with his biggest rival, winning in Paris on his own terms would be a perfect way for the Spaniard to overshadow Sinner’s dominance and really make a statement as the season wraps up.