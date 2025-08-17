Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings,Prize Money, Sponsorships and Endorsement Deals

Carlos Alcaraz has managed to climb his way up to world No.2 on the ATP rankings. And he’s just behind his rival, Jannik Sinner. But not to forget when he swept to victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters, becoming one of the few to win all three clay Masters 1000 events. He also clinched the Italian Open and French Open, defeating Sinner in the final on both occasions.

So while he aims for the top spot, most fans want to know about Alcaraz’s current net worth. And you’d be surprised to know that it’s more than his rival, Sinner’s. After all, at the 2025 French Open, Alcaraz achieved a legendary comeback—saving three championship points and overcoming a two-set deficit to beat Sinner in the longest Roland Garros final ever. Not to mention that he’s riding a 13-match win streak in Masters 1000 tournaments and recently reached his seventh consecutive final in Cincinnati.

All of that has just upped his demand in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth in 2025?

Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Since turning professional in 2018, he has earned $47,362,248 in prize money, which has made him the highest earning player in the sport. Just this year, he’s made $9,507,272 in prize money, including his successful French Open title defense and roughly a million each from his victories at the Monte Carlo and Rome Masters.

via Imago Carlos Alcaraz, ESP, after mens final of 2025 French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, 08/06/2025 – *** Carlos Alcaraz, ESP, after mens final of 2025 French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, 08 06 2025 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHNxSUI

Away from tennis, Alcaraz has also turned his success into giving back, launching the Carlos Alcaraz Garfia Foundation in 2024. From his first ATP title in Umag in 2021 to his US Open, Wimbledon, and French Open triumphs, Alcaraz has built both a remarkable career and a fortune—all at just 22 years old!

How much prize money and career earnings does Carlos Alcaraz have?

Carlos Alcaraz has already built a fortune that most athletes can only dream of. According to Forbes, Alcaraz’s career earnings have hit $42.3 million (now presumably higher), while his prize money alone stands at $47.36 million so far. It places him sixth on the all-time list. That puts him ahead of the likes of Jannik Sinner with $45.68 million and Pete Sampras, who retired with 43.28 million, though still far behind Novak Djokovic and his staggering 186.93 million.

The climb to these numbers started modestly. Two years after his first taste of professional tennis, during a season heavily disrupted by global events, he managed $81,932 in prize money. The real breakthrough came in 2021 when his Umag title and run to the US Open quarterfinals pushed his total to $1,632,676. A year later, he captured the US Open, Miami, and Madrid, collecting $10,102,330 and becoming the youngest World No. 1 in history.

His momentum only grew. In 2023, Alcaraz won Wimbledon and five more titles, earning $15,196,504. The following year was just as rewarding, with victories at the French Open, Wimbledon, and Indian Wells, plus an Olympic silver medal, bringing him $10,358,429 million. So far in 2025, he has taken home $9,507,272, thanks to triumphs at the French Open, Monte Carlo, and the Italian Open, riding a 24-match unbeaten streak.

Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $47.27 million Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $9.51 million Brand Endorsements $32 million Total Career Earnings $84.27 million+

Which brands sponsor Carlos Alcaraz in 2025 and what are his endorsements?

Since 2016, Alcaraz has played with Babolat’s Pure Aero VS racquet, a partnership that has already been extended through 2030. Then in 2019 he left Lotto and Nike signed him, providing the Air Zoom Vapor Pro shoes along with a massive contract renewal worth between $15 – $20 M per year, in 2024, complete with his own custom logo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By 2022, Rolex had stepped in, showcasing him with their Cosmograph Daytona Meteorite watch. That same year he added deals with BMW’s Spain division and ElPozo, a Spanish meat company, both signing multi-year agreements. Skincare brand ISDIN also partnered with him in 2022, tying his name to their Fotoprotector Fusion Water Magic SPF sunscreen.

via Imago Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory in his quarter final match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 9, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 08 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJamesxMarsh/Shutterstockx 15389336hg

In 2023, Calvin Klein selected him as the face of their “Calvins or Nothing” campaign, and Louis Vuitton named him a house ambassador for their fashion events. The following year, Banco Itaú, the largest bank in Brazil, brought him on for Latin American campaigns. By 2025, his list had grown further.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Crown Hotels, specifically Crown Towers Melbourne, enlisted him to lead their Australian Open promotions. Danone, Evian, and YoPRO, Danone’s high-protein dairy brand, also signed him in 2025 as a global ambassador. These deals positioned him at the center of campaigns promoting hydration, dairy, fitness, and his foundation’s work. Evian connected him with their “Live Young” campaign, placing him alongside stars like Emma Raducanu.

Trading card giant Topps, which launched its “Topps Royalty” collection in 2024, has continued featuring him into 2025. According to Forbes, his off-court earnings reached thirty-two million dollars in 2024, with no sponsorships ever being terminated, underscoring his extraordinary marketability.