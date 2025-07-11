Carlos Alcaraz Raises Tough Wimbledon Condition That Might Also Affect Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz has a great chance of joining an elite club of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic by claiming three consecutive Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. However, does he care about all these records? Well, in a previous interview, Alcaraz said, “I’m coming here thinking that, yeah, I really want to win the title. I really want to lift the trophy. Not thinking about how many players have done it, winning three Wimbledons in a row.” Talking about winning the title, well, he has already secured his spot in the final with a hard-fought victory against Taylor Fritz. But what did he say after this match, though?

What a match it was! Carlos Alcaraz defeated the American by 6-4,5-7,6-3,7-6(6). If we look at the stats in this match, both these players managed to hit a total of 32 aces. Insane battle! Talking about this match, he said, “It was a really difficult match when I had to play against Taylor (Fritz). Even talking about the conditions today, it was really hard…just really happy with everything that I’ve done today. Dealing with the nerves…playing here in the SF is not easy and the pressure that you might have…but just happy.” He further spoke about how proud he was of himself for staying calm in the fourth set and securing this incredible victory. “I’m pleased with my level,” said Alcaraz.

With this victory, Carlos Alcaraz has not only taken his record to 3-0 against Taylor Fritz, but he has also secured a spot in the Wimbledon final for the third consecutive year. This is also his 20th consecutive win at Wimbledon, and currently, the Spaniard is on a 24-match winning streak. Incredible! But Alcaraz talking about difficult conditions could well raise a few concerns ahead of Jannik Sinner’s clash against Novak Djokovic. Espscially considering their fitness concerns in their last couple of matches!

via Imago Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram