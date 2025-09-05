Why Does Carlos Alcaraz Refuse to Use Private Jets Unlike Djokovic and Sinner?

Carlos Alcaraz is a Spanish tennis sensation. In 2022, he made history by becoming the youngest ATP world No. 1 and has racked up five Grand Slam titles on all surfaces. This really sets him apart as a major player in the post-Big-Three era. Even though he’s one of the top athletes in the sport, one of his decisions really highlights how down-to-earth he is, regardless of all the money he has.

Why Carlos Alcaraz chooses not to use private jets

Unlike Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz usually goes for commercial flights, even turning down a private jet offer that was presented to him—something you don’t see every day from a top athlete like him. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, highlighted this lifestyle choice, saying, “It was a big decision to take. It was the opposite of what I lived with Zverev in the past. It wasn’t anymore a life of private jets and high-standard hotels.”

Furthermore, he added, “His family is a tennis family because his father was a pro, it helped me to get it. And his manager, Albert Molina, is a guy I know for a long time. I have a very good relationship with him. To build a project from the beginning was something important for me.”

Alcaraz’s choice has impressed fans and commentators, who view it as a sign of humility and a down-to-earth attitude—especially remarkable considering the huge wealth and fame he’s gained in such a short time.

Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth and career earnings in 2025

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to have a net worth of about $50 million by 2025, showing just how quickly he’s made a name for himself both in tennis and beyond. On-court earnings have been substantial—all-time prize money stands at approximately $48.5 million as of September 2025, with the current season alone contributing over $10.6 million.

Alcaraz’s marketability is staggering. Some of the big partners are Nike, which just renewed a long-term deal in 2025 that’s said to be worth around $15–20 million each year. They even have a custom logo for Alcaraz, similar to what legends like Federer and Nadal have. He’s got endorsements from some big names like Rolex, Babolat, BMW (Spain), Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, ElPozo, Isdin, and Banco Itau, covering everything from sportswear and fashion to luxury items, cars, skincare, and food.

By 2025, he took on even more ambassadorships, adding Danone, Evian, YoPRO, and the Crown Hotels (Crown Towers Melbourne) to his portfolio—really solidifying his reputation in hydration, wellness, and luxury hospitality. Forbes shared that his off-court earnings are around $35 million a year, which places him among the highest earners in tennis when it comes to endorsements.

Smart investments: How Alcaraz manages his wealth

Carlos Alcaraz has taken some smart steps to grow his wealth beyond just his prize money. He’s started Garfia Valores S.L., a venture management company run by his father, in order to manage investments in various industries. He has a luxury home in El Palmar, which is valued at about €1.5–2 million (around $1.8–2.4 million), and an apartment in Madrid that’s worth roughly €900,000 (about $1 million).

This really shows how he likes to invest in real estate that fits with his tennis lifestyle. With these real estate investments and his corporate setup, Alcaraz is setting the stage for lasting financial stability and savvy asset growth.

Carlos Alcaraz is balancing fame, fortune, and humility

Carlos Alcaraz really shows how you can be both a superstar and down-to-earth. Even with all his wealth and fame, he still stays kind and responsible, which is pretty impressive. Whether pausing to help a fainting fan at Wimbledon, sending a heartfelt message afterward, or publicly acknowledging his modest upbringing, he demonstrates that true greatness extends beyond titles and earnings.

The Spaniard really values his personal balance. He often enjoys hobbies like golf and takes short trips, emphasizing how important it is to stay grounded in a busy career. His actions really show it: he’s not only a champion on the court but also a truly admirable role model off it.

