Carlos Alcaraz Remembers the Pain as ‘Tough’ Tommy Paul Clash Promises Fireworks at French Open

“I’ve had time to think about it, yes, and realise I won Roland-Garros, then Wimbledon,” Carlos Alcaraz said just days ago, reflecting on his remarkable back-to-back GS triumphs last year. Back then, his path at Roland Garros included J.J. Wolf in the 1st round and Sebastian Korda in the 3rd, familiar American faces, but not the toughest tests. This year, however, the road feels steeper.

Just yesterday, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz battled through a gripping 4-set encounter with American 13th-ranked Ben Shelton to book his place in the French Open QF. The Spaniard’s 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win came after more than 3 hours of high-octane tennis on Court Philippe Chatrier, marking his 100th tour-level victory on clay. From blistering serves to dazzling drop shots, Alcaraz showcased the grit and flair that have defined his rise.

With 2 clay-court titles already this season in Monte-Carlo and Rome, the defending champion now sets his sights on a fifth major. But the road ahead won’t get easier as another American, Tommy Paul, stands firmly in his path as the next major test in Paris.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after defeating Ben Shelton, the second seed reflected on the challenges ahead, particularly his upcoming QF clash against Tommy Paul. Acknowledging the difficulty of the match-up, the Spaniard said, “I remember that every match that I played against him it was really tough. It was really difficult in Grand Slams in Masters 1000 in a lot of tournaments. I’ve played against him, is it wasn’t easy at all. I lost a lot a few matches against him as well, so it’s and he is in the quarterfinal of another grand slam.”

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages 250515 — ROME, May 15, 2025 — Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot during the men s singles quarterfinal match between Jack Draper of Britain and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the ATP, Tennis Herren Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2025. SPITALY-ROME-TENNIS-ATP-ITALIAN OPEN-JACK DRAPER VS CARLOS ALCARAZ LixJing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Alcaraz also highlighted Paul’s strong form and confidence going into the match, especially after his straight-sets victory in the 4th round. “So I mean, his level is really high right now. He has a lot of confidence, I’m pretty sure. So it’s going to be a really interesting match,” he added. With that in mind, he also emphasized his focus on learning from his mistakes against Shelton, particularly in the first set, to elevate his level in the quarters.

“I will try to just keep going, just trying to be better. I will try to learn from the mistakes that I made today. And not going to make the same, you know, against Tommy, but I think for the people it’s going to be a really interesting match to watch because every time we play against each other we raise our level to the top. We make really good rallies good points. So I think it’s going to be great to watch as well, so it’s going to be a good quarterfinal,” Alcaraz added, already looking ahead with anticipation for the match.

And he has every reason to expect a battle, doesn’t he? Though Alcaraz leads their H2H series 4-2, Tommy Paul has been in exceptional form. The 28-year-old became the 1st American man recently to reach the French Open QF since Andre Agassi in 2003, after defeating Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. This marks Paul’s 3rd Grand Slam quarterfinal across 3 surfaces, following the 2023 AO semifinal and 2024 Wimbledon QF.

And as Alcaraz continues his quest to defend the Roland Garros crown after being knocked out of the Australian Open at QF, he not only carries the pressure of performance but also sets an example of humility and sportsmanship on the Parisian clay. Wondering what he did?

Ben Shelton opens up about Carlos Alcaraz’s show of sportsmanship on court

Early in the 2nd set of yesterday’s match, Ben Shelton ripped a passing shot far beyond Carlos Alcaraz’s reach at the net. In a reflexive move, the Spaniard flung his racquet, and remarkably, as it spun through the air, the strings made contact with the ball and sent it back over the net. Initially, the point was awarded to Alcaraz. But in a true display of integrity, he approached the chair umpire to clarify he wasn’t holding the racquet when it hit the ball, a violation of the rules, and conceded the point.

“I thought, ‘OK, I could not say anything.’ But I would have felt guilty if I didn’t say anything,” Alcaraz later explained. His honesty came at a crucial moment in the match. Instead of being up 40-30 on serve, he was now down 30-40, giving Shelton his first break point. The crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier applauded the sportsmanship of the defending champion as well.

Shelton was all surprised by the gesture. “I thought it was clean, you know? I thought he hit the volley, and (then) the racquet flew out of his hand,” he said. “I was kind of surprised that he was, like, ‘No, I let go of the racquet and threw it’… Obviously a guy with a lot of sportsmanship.”

Now, with Tommy Paul awaiting in the QF, the question looms: will Alcaraz’s combination of elite sportsmanship and razor-sharp game be enough to stop the in-form American, or will Tommy Paul continue his historic Roland Garros run?