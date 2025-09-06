Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Game Plan With Jannik Sinner’s No.1 Ranking and US Open Title on the Line

Seems like Carlos Alcaraz has made it evident that he’s hungry to reclaim his ATP throne. Being in his third slam final of 2025, the Spaniard is looking like an unstoppable force at US Open this season. It became evident from his convincing, straight-set victory over 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic on Friday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 22-year-old not only took revenge from the Serbian of the quarterfinal defeat in Australian Open, back in January, but also emerged as the biggest threat to current World No.1 Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard has now made his intentions crystal clear ahead of his second summit clash in New York.

Sinner has now made it to the summit clash as well after besting Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime on Friday night. After his match against Djokovic, Alcaraz was asked to express his strategy in case he faces the Italian, yet again.

Sharing his obvious plan, the five-time slam winner revealed, “If I play against Jannik, I am going to take things about the last matches that I have played against him. The last one or the last three matches, I am gonna take note. I will see what they did wrong or what I did great just to approach the final in a good way. Let’s see.”

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after match point when defeating Reilly Opelka in the first round in Arthur Ashe Stadium on day 2 at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Monday, August 25, 2025.

This is a developing story…

