Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Secret Strategy Behind Targeting Jannik Sinner at the US Open Final

Hard work always paves the way to success. But was that the only reason why Carlos Alcaraz triumphed over Jannik Sinner yesterday? Well, this can be debatable as Alcaraz and Sinner have become two unstoppable forces in Grand Slams. Although Alcaraz won yesterday, Sinner reached the final of all four major tournaments this year, winning the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships. Thus, Alcaraz needed to do something special to stop the Sinner juggernaut, and boy, he didn’t disappoint.

As Alcaraz won his second US Open title and his sixth major title overall, he was relieved that his secret tactic worked big time in the final. It was a sweet revenge for the Spaniard, who had lost the Wimbledon title against the same opponent in a heartbreaking fashion. Alcaraz was candid in his revelation about his preparations and didn’t fail to hide minute details about it.

He said, “I spent two weeks before Cincinnati training on some specific aspects of my game that I felt I needed to improve to beat Sinner. I watched a lot of his matches, first of all because I love watching him play and what he’s doing is incredible, then because I love studying how he plays and how he feels during tournaments.”

Such has been the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz that there has been very little margin for error. During the US Open final, the two players showed exactly why they are the best players in the world at the moment, producing a great match to watch for the fans. Moreover, it was twice the joy for Alcaraz, as he won the US Open title and achieved a big feat subsequently.

Carlos Alcaraz crowned World Number 1 after the US Open

Before the US Open, a win was all that Alcaraz needed to dethrone Sinner as the World Number 1. A victory at the Cincinnati Masters in the lead-up to the US Open also helped the Spaniard’s cause. As Sinner was the defending US Open champion this year, he wasn’t able to defend all of his 2000 ranking points, whereas Alcaraz gained massively after improving on his second-round exit last year.

In the Live ATP rankings, Alcaraz has moved to the top of the rankings chart with 11540 points. Sinner closely follows him with 10780 points. A good end to the season will help Sinner regain the top spot in the ATP rankings. On the other hand, Alcaraz would look to ride on the momentum of the US Open win in the upcoming Asian Swing.

Meanwhile, the third-placed Alexander Zverev has almost half the points as the second-placed Sinner. The German star is in with 5930 points, followed by Novak Djokovic in the fourth position. Thus, it was double the joy for Alcaraz, having won the trophy as well as the World Number 1 ranking. The onus now lies on Alcaraz to cap off the 2025 season on a high and finish as the year-ending World Number 1. It’ll be interesting to see how the battle to end the year as the World Number 1 pans out.