Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Tattoo Plans to Mark Special US Open Triumph: “Gonna Do Two”

We all know the trend that Carlos Alcaraz follows after claiming a win at a major tournament. Yes! He gets a tiny little tattoo on his body as a memento. And as he rose victorious over Jannik Sinner for the 10th time in his career at the 2025 US Open, the world of tennis began to wonder about the tattoo that the Spaniard was planning to get this time. Well, prepare to be shocked, because this time, it’s a pretty special win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alcaraz revealed his inking plans during his conversation with ESPN’s Chris McKendry, Mary Joe Fernandez, and James Blake after the battle with Sinner. When McKendry asked him about it, Alcaraz said, “Well, I said it’s going to be the first one, the first major. But seeing that the first one, US Open, that I won in 2022, I tattoo just the date. I had to do something.” So, this time, he decided to get more than just one tattoo. And yes, the new tattoo is something that Rennae Stubbs also wants him to have.

Alcaraz continued, “So, probably, I’m gonna do two things, because I had a bet at the beginning of the tournaments. The Brooklyn Bridge, and obviously the Liberty statue. I’m gonna do both. And the date. Because this one is special. I had to tattoo twice.” The Spaniard now has a pretty impressive collection of body ink. He has an Eiffel Tower for his 2024 French Open win, a strawberry for his Wimbledon win. He even expressed his desire to get a kangaroo for his Australian Open victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But where does he plan on putting the new NYC tattoos? Well, that’s a question that left Carlos Alcaraz confounded. He claimed, “I have the date here [points at left arm], so, I don’t know if it’s gonna be here, or in the… I don’t know how to think about it… New York is gonna get two.” But do you know what his parents think of the tattoo tradition?

via Imago Tennis: US Open Sep 5, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the semifinal of the mens singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250905_jcd_zg6_0150

Needless to say, like most folks, Alcaraz’s parents weren’t really supportive of the Spaniard’s tattoo tradition. But that didn’t stop him from getting a tattoo following his major title wins. Let’s see what he had to say about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Carlos Alcaraz opens up on his parents’ stance about him getting tattooed

Back when he won the title at Roland Garros, he said, “I have to ask my father,” when he was asked about his fourth tattoo at the post-match interview. Well, his parents were simply worried that their son was getting tattooed a bit too often. And to calm them down, he told them that the inks came under one condition.

During his appearance on Tennis Channel, Carlos Alcaraz revealed, “I told my parents, just to calm them, that it’s just the first one in every Major.” But he knew that his parents weren’t too fond of the tattoos. After winning the Wimbledon trophy in 2023, he confessed, “But I think this is a really big moment. Probably I’m gonna put the date of this one next to the last year’s. I have to discuss with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what do you think of the tradition? Do you have any suggestions on what he can put on his body in the future?

As you keep the suggestions flowing, don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!