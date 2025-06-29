Carlos Alcaraz Skips Wimbledon Preps to Engage With Andy Murray in a Fun Session Outside Tennis

Just days before Wimbledon 2025 begins, while most contenders are locked into final drills and tight training schedules, Carlos Alcaraz is… swinging golf clubs. Yes, really. The reigning two-time Wimbledon champion, fresh off conquering Roland Garros just three weeks ago, is expected to be one of the top favorites again at SW19. Could he join legends as the fifth man in the Open Era to complete a Wimbledon three-peat? Maybe. But instead of tightening his footwork or finessing his serve, Alcaraz appears to be easing his mind in a different way: with a golf game and a good friend.

On 28th June, Alcaraz posted a story on Instagram that brought plenty of smiles. It showed him on a lush green golf course, surrounded by tall trees under a partly cloudy sky. In the shot, one man, dressed in a white shirt, black shorts, and a cap, is bent over to line up a putt. Carlos Alcaraz, in a white shirt and white shorts, stands nearby with a club in his hand, watching calmly. The caption? “He made the eagle putt but didn’t beat me 😝 @andymurray.”

Yep, that’s Andy Murray – Sir Andrew Barron Murray, two-time Olympic gold medalist and British tennis icon, enjoying a lighthearted match with Alcaraz just 48 hours before Wimbledon kicks off. A bit unorthodox? Sure. But completely on brand for Carlos, who’s never followed the standard playbook. Their bond goes beyond golf. Earlier this June, after winning the Queen’s Club title, Alcaraz was asked how he spent his Monday. His answer wasn’t a physio or video review- it was more golf with Murray. “I played with Andy Murray on Monday… just having quality time with him doing some stuff that probably I wouldn’t be able to do while the tournament is on.” And it’s a pattern we’ve seen before.

Back in January, after a heartbreaking loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2025 Australian Open semifinals, Alcaraz was seen emotional and shaken. As Djokovic celebrated on court, Murray made his way backstage, not for the cameras, but for Carlos Alcaraz. A quiet hug, a few soft words, and a smile from Alcaraz told fans everything they needed to know. The clip quickly went viral. “Class act from Andy Murray…,” one fan wrote. The moment wasn’t staged; it was real, and it said a lot about the unspoken respect between the two.

So while some may worry about Alcaraz’s laid-back pre-Wimbledon vibe, don’t be too quick to judge. He’s already proven he can thrive under pressure, and maybe his secret weapon this year isn’t a new tactic or serve, but clarity of mind, courtesy of a relaxed round with Sir Andy Murray. Wimbledon prep, Carlos Alcaraz style. But how did this unlikely friendship between a rising star and a British legend even begin?

“Watching… makes me smile,” the moment Andy Murray endorsed the future, Carlos Alcaraz

The first clear sign of admiration came at Indian Wells in October 2021, when Andy Murray, still competing, faced off against a rising teenageCarlos Alcaraz. After their match, Murray hugged the youngster at the net. And then, at the 2024 Miami Open, tennis fans were treated to more than just rallies and rivalries. Andy Murray took to X with a message that melted hearts. “Watching Alcaraz play tennis makes me smile ❤️” he wrote. Carlos Alcaraz, then just 20, was visibly moved and quickly replied, “Andy!! THANKS MAN!” Later, he told the press: “It’s crazy for me, honestly. I think he has seen a lot of tennis… To see these words from him for me is great. It’s something I try to do in every match.” For Carlos, this wasn’t just a compliment; it was validation from one of his childhood heroes.

What makes this dynamic unique is how aligned they are in philosophy, both value creativity over power, instinct over formulas. In a 2023 Canadian Open interview, Murray dissected Carlos’s game with tactical affection: “The thing that I love about watching him is the freedom that he plays with… Sometimes it looks a little bit kamikaze, but he just is totally instinctive. And I love that.” He even added a warning, “I hope no one tries to coach that out of him.” That level of reverence speaks volumes about how much Murray sees in Alcaraz’s unfiltered style.

Now, as Wimbledon 2025 begins, Alcaraz is again in the spotlight, seeking a rare three-peat at the All England Club. But questions remain. Despite his elite shot-making, his serve has been inconsistent. Stats show he’s hit 221 aces in 2025 but also notched 131 double faults, already surpassing last year’s tally. He ranks just 16th on the ATP serve leaderboard, lagging behind rivals like Sinner and Zverev.

With tricky London weather and dangerous opponents like Jack Draper lurking, that could spell early trouble. Physically, too, he’s been stretched thin, coming off a punishing clay season and a grueling five-and-a-half-hour French Open final. As ESPN noted, “he will be tired.” However Carlos Alcaraz tends to find rhythm deeper in tournaments, so you can never bet against him. But add the weight of expectations and pressure from the likes of Djokovic and a resurging Sinner, and one thing is certain: Alcaraz will have to dig deep to get that three-peat.