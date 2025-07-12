Carlos Alcaraz Sounds Alarm as Jannik Sinner’s Surge Threatens Wimbledon Glory

Wimbledon 2025 has been a theatre of the unexpected, from electronic line calls stirring debates to top seeds crashing early. Now, as the business end arrives and the final looms just hours away, the spotlight sharpens. Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, stands on the cusp of greatness again, set to face Italy’s relentless force, Jannik Sinner, the man who just dismantled Novak Djokovic. But while whispers swirl about a Roland Garros rematch, Alcaraz knows this is a different beast. He’s already made it clear how brutal the challenge will be, understanding that history isn’t given; it’s taken, one brutal point at a time.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after booking his spot in the Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz was asked the burning question: Does he carry a mental edge over Jannik Sinner after defeating him in the Roland Garros final? But the Spaniard shut that down instantly. “Not at all to be honest,” he said, unwavering. Carlos praised Sinner’s growth, highlighting how the Italian evolves with every setback. “You know what Jannik has is because he learned from everything as a huge champion. He is, you know from the from the losses from the matches he’s playing, he just gets better, you know, after every match, after every day.”

Alcaraz made it clear, Sunday will be a war, and past results mean nothing. He acknowledged that Sinner will walk onto Centre Court stronger and sharper, fuelled by lessons from Paris. “So I’m pretty sure he’s going to take a lot of things from French French Open final that he’s going to be better. He’s going to be better physically, better mentally, just he’s going to be prepared on Sunday to give his 100%. So, I’m not thinking that I’m or I have an advantage mentally, you know, on Sunday because of that match,” he added, with clear-eyed respect.

