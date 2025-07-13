Carlos Alcaraz Thanks Special Person’s Support After Wimbledon Loss: “Grateful”

He arrived as the favorite. But left heartbroken, but also with grace. Well, Carlos Alcaraz was chasing history at Wimbledon 2025. Fans and experts alike expected the young Spaniard to complete a hat trick of titles. But Centre Court had different plans. In a showdown, it was World No. 1 Jannik Sinner who rose to the occasion, ending Alcaraz’s reign. It was payback for the French Open. It was Sinner’s first Wimbledon title. And it cemented their rivalry as one for the ages. But the story didn’t end with the scoreboard.

As the cameras zoomed in and emotions ran high, Alcaraz didn’t talk about pressure, pain, or what went wrong. Instead, he took a moment to honor someone special sitting in the Royal Box: King Felipe VI of Spain. The monarch had traveled to London to support his nation’s tennis star, and that gesture wasn’t lost on Carlos. Looking up through a mix of gratitude and heartbreak, Alcaraz offered a heartfelt tribute, “I just have to say thank you… to the King of Spain.” That’s what Alcaraz said in his post-match remarks, his voice full of emotion.

Carlos Alcaraz added, ” I don’t want to leave without saying that I just have to say thank you, you know, to the King of Spain, coming here for support for me. Just an honour enjoying the stands, pouring, flying, flying here towards the final. So I’m just really grateful, and thank you very much for coming. See you guys. Thank you.” King Felipe VI watched the three-hour clash from the Royal Box, seated beside the Prince of Wales. When Carlos was called up to receive his runner-up trophy, he paused a few feet from Princess Kate and offered a deep, respectful bow.

In that moment, heartbreak gave way to humility. Yes, Alcaraz lost the title, but he reminded the world what true sportsmanship looks like. Jannik Sinner, too, bowed to the Princess as he stepped forward to claim his crown, a historic one at that. With this win, Sinner became the first Italian ever to capture a Wimbledon Singles title. It was a day of losses and legacies. But was it easy to defeat Carlos Alcaraz? Not even close.

Jannik Sinner dethrones Alcaraz, but with respect

In a final that carried intensity, Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, to win his first Wimbledon title and fourth Grand Slam overall. The victory came just a month after Alcaraz had bested Sinner in a French Open final. This time, on the grass of Centre Court, Sinner found his moment. Composed, he turned the tide with smart shot-making and unshakable belief. The match itself was a study in contrasts: Alcaraz playing with energy, taking the first set, and feeding off the crowd. But Sinner, calm took control early in the second set and never let go.

Even when a champagne cork briefly interrupted play, he stayed locked in, breaking serve, building leads, and sealing the final two sets with confidence. “Back in the days when I was young, this was only a dream, because it was so far away from where I’m from. So I’m just living my dream, it’s amazing,” Sinner said. His victory wasn’t dramatic or loud; it was earned, steady, and full of quiet meaning. Alcaraz, just 22, was gracious in defeat. “proud of everything I’m doing,” he said. “I started to bring joy on the court again.”

For a player chasing his third straight Wimbledon title, it was a tough loss, but also a moment of growth. Sinner, 23, offered Carlos Alcaraz heartfelt praise: “It’s so difficult to play against you, but we have an amazing relationship off the court and on the court … keep going, keep pushing.” In a sport often obsessed with rivalry, these two young stars are offering something different: respect, emotional maturity, and the promise of many more battles ahead. Sunday was more than a final; it was a glimpse of the future of tennis.

