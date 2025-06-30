Carlos Alcaraz Turns Heads As He Brings Roger Federer Memory Alive At Wimbledon 2025

In the days following his Queen’s Club triumph last week, a victory that kept his post-French Open momentum rolling, Carlos Alcaraz did what any 22-year-old tennis star might do after back-to-back titles: he unplugged. From teeing off with Andy Murray on the golf course to strolling through central London and chasing down good food and even better vibes, the Spaniard hit reset in style. But the downtime didn’t last long. He was back to business, laser-focused on a singular mission: winning Wimbledon for a third year in a row. And for inspiration, he’s tapping into the legacy of none other than the grass-court king himself: Roger Federer.

Though Federer has stepped away from the sport, his aura still looms large over Centre Court. Fans remember everything, the elegance, the shot-making, and yes, even the fashion. One outfit in particular stands out: the now-iconic beige button-down cardigan the 20-time Grand Slam champion wore during the 2008 Wimbledon. Complete with a hand-embroidered RF insignia on the chest, it wasn’t just a fashion statement, it was tied to one of the most emotionally charged moments in Federer’s career. That year, he was chasing a sixth straight Wimbledon title, only to have his reign halted in a five-set epic by Rafael Nadal.

Fast forward to 2025, and Carlos Alcaraz, chasing his own slice of history with a third consecutive Wimbledon title and another Channel Slam channelled the Swiss maestro in his own style. Walking onto Centre Court for his opening match against Fabio Fognini, the Spaniard sported a beige cardigan strikingly similar to Federer’s.