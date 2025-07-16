Carlos Alcaraz Under Fire by American Legend Over Statements Made on Jannik Sinner: ‘Tough Thing to Admit’

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: A rivalry like no other! These two players have now lifted 8 of the last 9 Grand Slam titles, including 7 in a row. Just before the start of the 2025 Wimbledon final, when both these players were asked to reflect on their thoughts about their opponent, Sinner admitted, “It’s a huge honor for me to share the court with Carlos. He’s one of the players I look up to. I love watching him.” While Alcaraz also showered praise on the Italian highlighted his high-level game. A bit of camaraderie amid intense rivalry, or is it just the respect these two have for each other?

Earlier this year, when Jannik Sinner came back on the Tour after serving the doping ban, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about how much he needs him on the Tour to push himself further up the ladder. So, there has always been a mutual respect between these two. Even in this Grand Finale at Wimbledon, we saw Alcaraz appreciating his opponent’s brilliance amid a tough fight. Alcaraz won the first set by 6-4, but then he lost the next three sets by 4-6,4-6,4-6. After losing the third set of this match, Alcaraz sat on his chair and spoke to his teammates, saying, “From the back of the court, he is much better than me. Much better than me! Much [better]! It’s like this…” He was seen gesturing with his hands to describe the vast gap between their levels in this match.

However, tennis legend Jimmy Connors wasn’t too pleased seeing this. During his podcast, Connors said, “That is a tough thing to admit. I don’t know if I would ever have admitted that. No matter what you have to get in there, mix up your game a bit, or try and do something a bit different. I know I say that a lot, but if your game number one is not winning you have to figure something else out. I got my a— handed to me a couple of times at Wimbledon too. Everybody does.“

Jannik Sinner had lost five in a row to Carlos Alcaraz before this match, but his intent was right on top from the start of this epic duel. Speaking more about Alcaraz’s bizarre mid-match admission, Connors said, “If you are going to beat me, you are going to have to beat me. I am trying to play three different games, so if you are beating me at game one or game two, I am trying to do something different. You may not see it from the stands, but that is a tough thing to admit.” Having said that, he raised a question mark about the Spaniard, saying, “If he is admitting that in the finals of Wimbledon, what does that do for Sinner’s confidence for what is upcoming?“

After an action-packed two weeks at SW19, we’re now all set to enter the North American hard-court swing. According to Connors, the hard courts are not as slow as Roland Garros; they are, in fact, more like the Wimbledon court. So they are going to be a little faster. It’ll be interesting to see over the rest of the summer how these take it from here. What did Carlos Alcaraz say after this match, though?

Carlos Alcaraz is proud of his performance in the Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner not only snapped Carlos Alcaraz’s 24-match win streak and his 20-match win streak at Wimbledon, but with his win in the final, he also became the first player to ever beat the Spaniard in a Grand Slam final. With that win, Sinner became the first Italian man in history to win the Wimbledon title. What really made the difference in this match?

Well, according to Jimmy Connors, Jannik Sinner‘s returns won him the Wimbledon title. He said, Sinner returned the ball with authority and with full purpose. As per the data, facing 121 serves in the final, the Italian won 36% of his return points. If we draw a comparison, it was 31% for Carlos Alcaraz.

Although Alcaraz looked a bit disappointed at the end of this 3 hours and 4 minutes battle, he claimed, “I’m just proud about everything I’ve done in the last four weeks on grass in London. I leave Wimbledon, the court, with my head held really high because I did everything I could. I played against someone who played an unbelievable game. So I’m just a little bit sad about losing, but with my head held really high.“

Speaking about their incredible rivalry, Carlos Alcaraz said that every time they play each other, he believes their level is generally pretty much higher. And, this is something which he claims he doesn’t see any player playing against each other having this similar level. Alcaraz thinks this rivalry is getting better and better with time. What are your thoughts on ‘Sincaraz’ rivalry, though?