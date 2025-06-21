Carlos Alcaraz Unlocks Grass Shocker as Roger Federer & John McEnroe Feat Falls Before Wimbledon

“In my case, the more matches I play, the more feeling of competition I’ll have in my body for Wimbledon.” These words are enough to justify the hunger Carlos Alcaraz has within him right now. You see, for a five-time slam champion, at just 22, one slam victory seems no big feat in a single season. After establishing his supremacy on clay in Paris, besting World No.1 and arch rival Jannik Sinner in a 5-hour-29-minute marathon battle at Court Philippe-Chatrier, the Spaniard is showing he’s equally dangerous on grass, too. Proof? The former World No.1 has just left legends like John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic behind. All at once. How?

With the Roland Garros glory behind him, Alcaraz is making his intentions clear. He’s ready to make a smooth transition to grass, no matter what. The two-time Wimbledon winner registered his third-straight win this week at the Queen’s Club. Being a former champion here, he had no issues making his way into the semis once again. In the QF round, he bested Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech with a score line of 7-5, 6-4. With that, he’s pushed his match win streak to 16 since last month. But guess what? There’s a rare record as well that Alcaraz has just owned with his latest victory.

Alcaraz’s win over Rinderknech was his 27th in 30 overall matches on grass in his career. With that, he now has an unmatchable win percentage of 90 on this surface. But what makes it a special accomplishment? Well, the 22-year-old has the best win percentage on grass compared to any other former No.1 icon in the ATP rankings history. For the sake of comparison, let’s take a look at the Big Three. Talking about the 20-time slam king Federer – one of the best grass players of all time – had a win percentage of 86.9. He played 221 matches on this surface, out of which he managed to snatch 192. Speaking of 24-time major champion Djokovic (currently active), he’s won 120 of his 140 grass encounters, to reach a win percentage of 85.7. Lastly, the 22-time slam king Nadal has got the lowest win percentage on grass, at 79.2. He amassed 76 victories in 96 overall matches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis (@tennischannel) Expand Post

But they are not the only ones Alcaraz has left behind. Even the likes of John McEnroe and Pete Sampras are nowhere near the Spaniard. McEnroe had a win percentage of 85.8 on grass after winning 121 of his 141 encounters. On the other hand, Sampras clinched 101 out of his 121 matches to have a win percentage of 83.5.

Undoubtedly, Alcaraz has shown that he’s fully ready for the Wimbledon challenge and why not? He’s a two-time king at the All England Club. Recently, a former American icon has further backed his chances.

Carlos Alcaraz can replicate Djokovic’s Wimbledon record

Andre Agassi, an eight-time slam king, thinks Carlos Alcaraz is more of a grass player. Yes, he’s maintained his dominance on clay, but Agassi believes the Spaniard’s even better on the green surface. Why so?

Following Alcaraz’s French Open title win, Agassi said, “Alcaraz’s best surface to me, shockingly, would be between here and Wimbledon … I would say grass,” reported CBS Sports on June 8. He added, “Reason I would say grass has nothing to do with his swings. It has to do with the less diminishing speed that happens to him versus other players.”

While he is preparing to defend his Wimbledon title, again, Alcaraz’s on the brink of replicating a rare milestone. In the Open Era, Djokovic is the player who last won successive trophies at the All England Club. From 2018 to 2022 (four straight seasons), the Serbian great captured the grass major on three or more occasions. During the 2020 season, the event was canceled due to Covid-19.

Now Alcaraz has emerged as the ultimate champion in 2023 and 2024. Interestingly, he bested Djokovic in the summit clash on both occasions. Do you think the Spaniard can make it three-in-a-row this season? Let us know in the comments below.