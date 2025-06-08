Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Net Worth: Which ATP Star Has the Highest Earnings Ahead of French Open Final

World No.1 Jannik Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz are set to light up Paris with a blockbuster final. Between them, they already own seven Grand Slam titles, and this showdown marks the first time two players born in the 2000s will face off in a major final. This isn’t just a battle for the French Open crown. It’s a race to protect a flawless record in Grand Slam finals, and maybe, a peek into the future of men’s tennis. But before they make their way onto Philippe Chatrier, let’s find put more about their off-court battle. Who has the highest earnings?

Sinner and Alcaraz have never played each other in a Slam final before, but that’s likely to change in the coming years. In fact, Sunday’s final might just be the start of something special. The Italian enters the match riding a sizzling 20-match win streak at majors. After winning the US Open and Australian Open, he’s now the youngest man to reach three straight Grand Slam finals since Pete Sampras did it back in 1994. Oh, and he hasn’t dropped a single set at Roland Garros this year.

But Alcaraz has been his biggest roadblock lately. The World No.1 may have lost only nine of his last 120 matches, but four of those came against one person: Carlos Alcaraz. That includes a recent loss at the Italian Open final, where Alcaraz didn’t even drop a set. The Spaniard now leads their head-to-head 7-4. There’s also the fact that neither Sinner nor Alcaraz have ever lost a major final, adding yet another layer of intrigue to this blockbuster match.

While the on-court battle heats up, the off-court earnings race is also tight.

Jannik Sinner

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jannik Sinner has stacked up a total net worth of $30 million as of 2025. In 2024, he was the fifth highest-paid tennis player on Forbes’ list. He earned $11.6 million from tournaments and another $15 million off the court. That includes partnerships with La Roche-Posay, De Cecco pasta, Gucci, Lavazza, Rolex, and Nike.

Sinner’s career earnings are flying high. Between October and November 2024, Jannik Sinner went on a jaw-dropping run, winning thirteen tournaments in a row. That hot streak earned him $12 million in prize money alone. He added another $2.2 million to his purse by winning the 2025 Australian Open, pushing his career earnings past $40 million, according to the ATP Tour.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz isn’t just winning titles, he’s making serious cash. Celebrity Net Worth puts his 2025 net worth at $40 million. As of June 2025, he has earned more than $41 million in prize money, thanks in part to his 2024 title runs at Wimbledon and the French Open. He was also the highest-paid tennis player in 2024, according to Forbes, beating out big names like Novak Djokovic and, yes, Sinner.

The World No.2’s off-court earnings are next level. The Spaniard earned $10.3 million from tournaments last year. But wait for it—he made a whopping $32 million from endorsements. His sponsors include Louis Vuitton, Rolex, BMW, Babolat, Calvin Klein, and ISDIN sunscreen. Add to that his Nike deal, which could pay him more than $10 million annually, plus organizers are willing to pay $2 million for Alcaraz to just show up to the exhibitions. That’s some serious star power.

This Sunday’s winner won’t just take home bragging rights, they’ll pocket a cool $2.9 million. The runner-up still gets a huge payday of $1.4 million.

No matter who wins, this is shaping up to be a rivalry for the ages.

via Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 7, 2024 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jannik Sinner calls faceoff with Carlos Alcaraz “a special moment.”

Ten years from now, this weekend might just be the one we all remember—the one where the Sinner-Alcaraz era began. On Friday, Jannik Sinner took down the last of the Big 3, 38-year-old Novak Djokovic, in what the Serb hinted could be his final match in Paris. Now, it’s Sinner, 23, and Alcaraz, 22, going toe-to-toe for a Grand Slam title for the very first time. Alcaraz may have the edge in major wins, four to three, but this could be the moment their head-to-head legacy truly kicks off.

Talking about the final, Jannik Sinner said, “Grand Slam finals against Carlos, it’s a special moment for me and for him, too. I believe tennis or every sport needs rivalries, no? This could be potentially one of these.”

Carlos Alcaraz echoed that sentiment, saying, “It’s going to be a really great Sunday, I think, for the fans of tennis.”

The stage couldn’t be bigger. This is the first time the duo has faced each other in the Grand Slam finals. This is their 12th meeting. Last year in the semis, Sinner led two sets to one before Alcaraz roared back to win in five. This time, it’s the final. And it might just mark the start of the Alcaraz-Sinner era. These two may be rivals, but they’re also redefining the future of men’s tennis.

Who's your pick to walk away with the coveted Musketeers' trophy?