Carlos Alcaraz’s Blonde Hairsyle Leaves Fans Baffled After US Open: “Become a Sinner Fan”

Remember how Frances Tiafoe reacted to Carlos Alcaraz‘ US Open haircut before he entered the hard court slam last month? “Yeah, it’s horrible. It’s terrible. I mean, it’s definitely terrible. He’s my guy, though. It’s funny,” said the American ATP star over the current world No. 1 and his Spanish friend’s new look. Alcaraz had chopped all of his stylish, wavy locks for a more aerodynamic appearance during his triumphant campaign. Now, just when everyone was hoping for him to grow his hair by the end of this season, he’s shocked the internet once again. But what could be worse than going completely bald? Buzzedly bald and blonde? That does the trick.

Back in January too, Alcaraz went for a near-bald look just ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne. Of course, he didn’t incite good reactions to his bad hair choices. Back then, fans were quick to comment that the Spaniard didn’t have any style sense when it comes to getting haircuts. “On my knees begging this man to find a new barber😭😭 this shit is so trash!!” wrote one furious follower of the six-time slam winner. But what would they say now?

Fresh off his second US Open victory in a dominant final against archrival Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz has now received another look. And it’s safe to say that it’s not looking good, going by what his hardcore fans are saying on social media. Seems like he may have landed himself in hot water once again.

Fans can’t believe what they just witnessed with Carlos Alcaraz’ haircut

One avid Alcaraz fan was so disappointed with the Spaniard’s new look that they wrote, “I hate it. I might become a Sinner fan just over his hair alone. I’m starting to question Carlos’ stability.” Meanwhile, another fan failed to decode the significance of Alcaraz’s latest haircut. According to them, “This would be more understandable had he lost”

Seeing Alcaraz’s constant experimentation with his hair lately, one follower simply came with a plea. “Will the real Carlos Alcaraz please stand up…please stand up…”, indicating the World No.1’s habit of messing up his haircut. What now? Blonde, blonder, and blondest?

