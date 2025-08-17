Carlos Alcaraz’s ‘Feeling Bad’ Confession Turns Heads Before Cincinnati Battle With Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz is a true sportsman, and he always shows it in his gestures. Remember how he admired Lorenzo Musetti after the Italian got injured during their French Open semifinal clash back in June? “It’s never great, you know, to win the match like this. Lorenzo is a great player. He has had an incredible clay season. [He is] one of the few players who achieved at least the semi-finals at all the biggest events on clay,” he said during his on-court interview before wishing him the best on his recovery journey. Well, that’s Alcaraz for you. And this time, it was Cincinnati who saw this side of him on Saturday after the clash against German pro and World No.3. Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz won the encounter with a score line of 6-4, 6-3. However, the win didn’t feel as good as it should have, as his rival wasn’t at his 100 percent. Zverev, who had to receive treatment during his quarter-final win over Ben Shelton, had to call for a medical timeout in the second set and had to leave the court. And even though he returned, it was more than apparent that he was not at his best.

Alcaraz, who’s now set to play yet another tournament final against arch-rival Jannik Sinner, didn’t forget to leave a heartwarming message for Zverev. Following his victory, he wrote this on the courtside camera’s lens: “Happy for the final but feeling bad for Sascha ☹️. Wish you all the best.”

Even during the post-match interview, he didn’t forget to mention the German pro. “It’s never easy playing against someone that you know is not feeling 100 per cent. It’s even tougher when it comes from Sascha, such a great player, such a great person off the court. We have a really good relationship.”

The Spaniard also mentioned how his performance was slightly affected by seeing Zverev’s condition. He was not fully able to concentrate on his own shots. “I was thinking about how he’s feeling, besides focusing on myself and playing good tennis. It was a really difficult situation for me and I just wish him all the best.”

But now that he’s into his second Cincinnati final, Alcaraz must switch his focus back to being his best. Simply because he’s about to meet a familiar rival. The one who dethroned him as the new king of grass just a month ago.

Carlos Alcaraz on his fourth summit clash against Sinner in 2025

Tennis fans are in for yet another treat as Carlos Alcaraz gets set to lock horns with World No.1 Jannik Sinner. The two arch-rivals have been facing each other quite frequently this season. Back in May, they met for the first time in 2025, during the Italian Open final. There, Alcaraz bested Sinner to clinch the trophy.

Then at the Roland Garros, the two faced each other in the summit clash at Court Philippe-Chatrier. It was the first slam final between the two, and an epic to say the least. In a marathon, 5-hour-29-minute battle, Alcaraz pulled off a historic comeback. Despite being three championship points down in the fourth set against Sinner, he managed to push the fight into a decider. Eventually, he beat the Italian in the fifth set after a thrilling tie-break.

However, Sinner finally took his revenge last month at Wimbledon. In their second consecutive slam final, the Italian toppled Alcaraz at Center Court. The latter failed to win his third-straight Gentlemen’s trophy as Sinner embraced victory with a score line of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Now, it’s time for the fourth summit clash between the two top ATP stars in the World. So how’s Alcaraz feeling about it?

During the post-match interview on Saturday, he revealed, “I just am really looking forward to playing him once again. Thanks to him I just bring my best tennis in the match. For the people, it’s great as well, watching our matches. We raise the level to the top and bring really beautiful tennis on the match.”

Not to mention the five-time slam champion is having revenge on his mind. “I’m ready to take the challenge. I’m ready to see the things that I did wrong in the last match (Wimbledon), trying to be better on Monday.”

Who do you think will lift the trophy? Will Sinner defend his crown from last season or will Alcaraz clinch his maiden title in Cincinnati? Let us know in the comments below.