Carlos Alcaraz’s Historic Feat in Jeopardy as Jannik Sinner Eyes Wimbledon Redemption

It’s time for fire versus ice at Wimbledon! Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are two contrasting personalities. On one side, we have the aggressive Spaniard who loves to yell ‘Vamos‘ while celebrating each of his points, and then on the other side, we have the Italian who is relatively calm and composed, with minimal expressions in his wins. Talking about this rivalry, tennis legend Chris Evert once said, “This rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner reminds me of what Martina and I shared in our day. There are some similarities in the way we played. I was the steady, consistent one, and Martina was the one who had all the shots in the book.” She believes Alcaraz is the one with all the options and while Sinner is the steadier one. Both these players are set to cross paths yet again at the Grand Slam final! Who has the edge?

Well, if we take a look at their performances in this season, Carlos Alcaraz has already won five titles (Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, and Queen’s Club) this season. He has a win-loss record of 48-6 this season, and he’ll be entering this contest following his 6-4,5-7,6-3,7-6(6) win over Taylor Fritz in the SF of the Wimbledon Championships. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner’s only title triumph came at the AO earlier this year. Although he reached the final at the Italian Open and the French Open, Alcaraz stood tall in front of his title triumph dreams on those two occasions. Are we going to see a repetition of it at Wimbledon as well?

Currently, their H2H record is in favor of the Spaniard with 8-4. In fact, Sinner hasn’t beaten him in a tour-level match since 2023! Jannik Sinner will be playing in his fifth Grand Slam final, and this will be his first Wimbledon final. However, it’s the sixth Grand Slam final for Carlos Alcaraz and his third consecutive one at Wimbledon. Alcaraz has been absolutely unstoppable in the last couple of months, and he has a 24-match winning streak at the moment. Can Jannik Sinner stop Carlos Alcaraz’s 20-match winning streak at Wimbledon?

via Imago Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram

According to John McEnroe, “When Sinner brings his A game there is no-one that can beat him – other than Alcaraz. On the other hand, if Alcaraz doesn’t bring his A game then Sinner will win every time. So it’s going to be extremely interesting.” Just like everyone else in the tennis world, even Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are excited for this epic duel. It will be interesting to see who finally gets their hand on the title, especially after winning that five-set thriller at the Roland Garros final.

Talking about his upcoming hurdle, Sinner said, “It’s a huge honor for me to share the court with Carlos. He’s one of the players I look up to. I love watching him. I don’t know if it’ll be better than the last one, I don’t think it’s possible.” Even Carlos Alcaraz has time and again spoken about how much he needs Jannik Sinner on the Tour to bring the best out of himself. Before this epic final, Alcaraz also heaped praise on the Italian by saying, “The level that Jannik’s playing, it’s really high as always. I think he doesn’t get down, you know, his level in the matches. So it’s unbelievable what he can do on a tennis court.” But keeping the mutual respect and camaraderie aside for a moment, let’s understand more about who has the real edge in this contest, though?

Novak Djokovic picks his favorite in the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner duel

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have now become the second pair of male players to meet in the Wimbledon final and French Open final in the same season in the Open Era, after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But if we do a bit of analysis for this match, Alcaraz is known for an aggressive, all-court playing style that blends power and finesse, making him a formidable opponent on any surface. His incredible athleticism, along with his variations in his games featuring silky drop shots and aggressive net play, can make things difficult for Sinner on this surface.

Talking about the Italian, he is known for his aggressive baseline game and powerful two-handed backhand, which he uses to dictate play and generate winners. His serves are also among his biggest weapons. But who has the real edge in this contest?

Former American pros, John Isner and Sam Querrey, picked Jannik Sinner, while Andy Roddick said, “I think Alcaraz is the favourite. He is the clear favourite. I don’t think that has changed since the beginning.” What does Novak Djokovic think of this?

Well, the seven-time champion went out of this tournament after losing his SF match to Jannik Sinner by 6-3,6-3,6-4. Following that defeat, when he attended the press conference, he was asked to share his thoughts about the final. In reply, the Serb said, “I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos as a favourite because of the two titles he’s won here and the way he’s playing and the confidence he has right now. But it’s just a slight advantage ’cause Jannik is hitting the ball extremely well. I think it’s going to be, again, a very close matchup like we had in Paris.” What are your predictions for this match, though? Catch every key moment from the Championships as it happens.