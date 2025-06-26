Carlos Alcaraz’s Seeding Calls For Wimbledon Rules Change As Fans Get Upset: “Why Sinner”

Wimbledon is just four days away, and as the countdown ticks on, tennis fever is hitting new heights. With the All England Club readying its lawns for another chapter of grass-court drama, the official seedings have just dropped, and let’s just say, they’ve stirred the pot. While it’s hardly shocking that World No.1 Jannik Sinner has snagged the top seed on the men’s side, some fans aren’t exactly thrilled. In fact, many are convinced the spot should belong to Carlos Alcaraz. So, what’s the buzz? Let’s dive in.

We are one step closer to the battlefield as the seedings have officially locked in! The top trio is exactly what you’d expect… sort of. Sinner holds the No.1 seed, Carlos Alcaraz is right behind at No.2, and Novak Djokovic finds himself at No.6.

Historically, Wimbledon had its own seeding formula for the men’s singles—a system that gave extra weight to players’ grass-court results over the past 24 months. However, that all changed in 2021 when the tournament opted to align its seeding with ATP rankings, just like the other Slams. A move meant for uniformity, but not everyone is happy.

In fact, plenty of fans are raising their eyebrows. So let’s find out what they are saying.

Fans fume over Wimbledon seeding as Carlos Alcaraz misses top spot

Fans expressed their disappointment on Instagram. In the comment section of the official Wimbledon account, one fan wrote, “The genuine number 1 seed, for this tournament anyway, should be Carlos. Not that it matters to him but come on.”

Carlos Alcaraz has been nothing short of magical on the green. He’s fresh off defending his title at the Queen’s Club Championships, making it his second win there. His grass-court record? A ridiculous 29-3. Out of his seven grass events, he’s taken the trophy home four times: Queen’s Club in 2023 and 2025, and Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024. Both Wimbledon wins came at the expense of Novak Djokovic in the final.

Speaking of Djokovic. While he might be seeded No.6, some fans clearly think that’s far too low for someone of his stature. As one put it simply, “Novak should be #3.”

Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champ, with a staggering seven of those coming on the lawns of Wimbledon. Only Roger Federer has more (eight). He’s made the Wimbledon final in each of his last six appearances. That’s not a stat but a reign. The reason he’s so low is partly because Djokovic is not chasing the rankings anymore. has trimmed his schedule over the years, skipping smaller events to preserve his body and focus on the big ones. As a result, he doesn’t collect enough ATP points to boost his ranking the traditional way. It’s all part of the plan to balance rest and fitness, but it also means he gets bumped down the seeding list when Wimbledon doesn’t account for grass-court performance anymore.

Which is exactly what one fan feels about the seeding. They wrote, “Wimbledon need to bring back their own custom seedings. Zverev being #3 just because he’s had a good year on clay and hard but never even made the quarter finals is ridiculous, when Novak has won it 7 times and been in the finals the last 6 years consecutively”

Alexander Zverev’s least favourite surface is probably grass. To date, the German has not won an ATP grass court title, with all 24 of his ATP singles titles coming on other surfaces. At Wimbledon, his best singles result is reaching the fourth round. So should he be the 3rd seed?

Another fan had a problem with Sinner being the top seed and clearly questioned, “Why Sinner #1???”

The Italian World No.1 is a master of the hard court, with all 3 of his Grand Slams coming from there. Though he has shown some consistent form over the years by reaching the semifinals in 2023 and the quarters in 2024, he is nowehere near his rival Carlos Alcaraz’s dominance on grass.

One fan made up their own seeding and wrote, “The real seed: 1 Carlos 2Djokovic 3 Sinner 4 Med 5 Draper 6 Zverev”

Daniil Medvedev is currently ranked 9th and so is seeded on that position. The Russian had was close to not being part of the top 10 seeds as he had fallen off the rankings due to a recent drop in form. He’s currently without a title since 2023. However, he has shown flashes of form recently at the Halle Open where he reached the final but lost to Alexander Bublik.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper is currently the 4th seed at Wimbledon and is carrying strong British hopes after a strong season that consisted of a title at Indian Wells. He started his grass court season strong with a semifinal finish at the Queens Club.

With Alcaraz, Sinner, and Djokovic all gunning for the crown (plus a hungry pack of dark horses waiting in the wings), Wimbledon 2025 might just serve up more surprises than Centre Court can handle. Whose side are you on: rankings or resume?