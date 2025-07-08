Carlos Alcaraz’s Title Defense Under Threat as Cameron Norrie Lays Wimbledon Trap

Carlos Alcaraz hasn’t had it all smooth at this year’s Wimbledon. In his opening round, the Spaniard was pushed to the edge by Italian veteran Fabio Fognini, eventually pulling through in five grueling sets over nearly five hours. Things didn’t get much easier in the third round, where the two-time champion dropped a set to Jan-Lennard Struff, calling the win “stressful.” Then came the fourth round, where 14th seed Andrey Rublev took the first set off him before Alcaraz found his rhythm and did what he does best, flip the switch when it matters most. Up next, Alcaraz faces Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinal, who has the home advantage!

Carlos Alcaraz has already felt a taste of the British crowd’s passion this week. In the second round, the Spaniard faced local youngster Oliver Tarvet. Strangely enough, it was the first time the defending champ had ever played a Brit at Wimbledon.

Speaking after his straight-sets win over Tarvet, Alcaraz shared what that experience was like. “I know it’s not personal, I’m just really grateful for the support I’m receiving here every match, every day, every practice, it’s unbelievable to be honest,” he said. “Today playing against someone here at home, it’s not easy, but once again they were really respectful to me, to the match, to my opponent as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 1, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 30 Jun 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15378843na

AD

But Norrie is not exactly the quiet type on court. Just ask Nicolás Jarry, who wasn’t thrilled with how the Brit kept cheering after nearly every point in their five-set slugfest. “He said I was a little bit vocal and I think: ‘That’s my energy,’” Norrie explained. That energy isn’t new. Norrie’s loud “come-ons,” constant fist pumps, and upbeat demeanor have been part of his brand for years. Still, not every opponent is a fan. Frances Tiafoe didn’t hold back after their second-round clash. “He was super‑amped,” Tiafoe said. “He was saying ‘c’mon’ from the first game, which is definitely annoying, but that part bothered me more than the crowd.”

Facing a two-time defending champion is no easy task, especially one riding a 22-match win streak. With Norrie being the last Brit standing, the home fans are ready to raise the roof at Wimbledon. Can Alcaraz perform against a hostile crowd?

Carlos Alcaraz is riding an 18-match winning streak at Wimbledon, and it’s no mystery why. His game blends raw power with sharp strategy. Those heavy topspin forehands tear open rallies, and his serve comes down like thunder. In his match against Andrey Rublev, he saw 22 aces fly past him. His net skills can turn a point into a quick ambush.

Meanwhile, Norrie is coming off a brutal 4-hour, 27-minute battle against Nicolás Jarry, where he saved key break points and thrived on the energy of the home crowd. His lefty angles, steady rhythm from the baseline, and gritty defense could really push Alcaraz if this turns into a long, grinding match. They’ve played six times before, with Alcaraz leading 4-2, but this is their first meeting on grass, and Norrie’s low, flat shots could mess with the Spaniard’s timing.

The big concern for Norrie is whether his body can keep up. He’s played three five-setters in a row, and that kind of mileage adds up. But if his legs hold out and he makes Alcaraz hit those extra shots early, it could get very interesting. Alcaraz does have lapses where he sometimes loses focus or rhythm, so there’s a real chance Norrie snatches a set. Still, with his shotmaking, court craft, and grass-court comfort, Alcaraz is the clear favorite here. He should pull through in four. Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.