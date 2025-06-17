Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon Circle Shaken as 27YO American Star Emerges as Serious Threat

Two years ago, while speaking to Eurosport, Taylor Fritz’s coach, Michael Russel, shared a very interesting thought about his chances on the grass courts. He said, “I feel that he believes that he is one of the best grass-court players in the world. He serves well, he’s got great hands, which allows him to return a lot of the big serves, and his confidence on a grass court…I think that gives him a lot of intangible positivity on the grass, because he believes that he can win.” According to him, Fritz’s game is a “little more dangerous” on the grass, and guess what? Previously, he had won three titles on grass, and all three of them came in Eastbourne. But recently, he secured his fourth title on this surface with a win against the world number 3, Alexander Zverev, in the Stuttgart final. Considering his success on grass over the last few years, can we call him the second-best player on this surface in the current era after players like Carlos Alcaraz?

Well, talking about the Spaniard last year, Taylor Fritz looked quite fascinated with everything that Alcaraz has achieved at such a young age. “This early in his career, that’s really crazy…To have slams on all three surfaces is pretty insane.” Now days ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, former tennis pros were spotted having a discussion on whether Fritz is arguably the second or the third best on grass court. After hearing this question from Sam Querrey at the Nothing Major Show, Jack Sock said, “I think he’s up there for sure. His game obviously suits the surface very well.“

Interesting Fact: Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic by 6-2,6-2,7-6(4) to win the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Other than winning four titles on this surface, Fritz’s best record at the Wimbledon Championships has been reaching the QFs in 2022 and 2024. Highlighting his record on this surface and ‘BOSSing’ Zverev in Stuttgart, Sock went on to add, “He has shown that at Wimbledon already. Now winning this tournament, yeah, I think cuz where he’s maybe lacked in movement at times or speed around the court, which I think is a pretty known fact. He can hide it on the grass cuz it’s all the stutter steps. You take out sliding for most guys, and that sort of crazy movement. So he’s able, and then his ball striking, as we like to say, is just so good. His backhand stays so low on the grass and penetrates through. I think guys have to lift, and he’s able to kind of dictate and obviously serves massively. So, yeah, I think he’s top 3, maybe two as well.“

Taylor Fritz rallied back from two-sets down to beat Alex Zverev at Wimbledon.

If we take a look at his performances in the last few months, after reaching the finals at the US Open and the ATP Finals last year, Fritz made quite a few long runs this season. For example, he reached QFs at the Delray Beach Open, the Geneva Open, and also made it to the SF of the Miami Open this year. However, the biggest setback for him this season was losing out to the German Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the French Open in four sets.

So, after reaching the final in Stuttgart, Taylor Fritz admitted, “The clay-court season wasn’t the best for me, so I came here more motivated to start the grass season off well. I’m super happy that I’ve been able to start it off with a final.” What was his reaction after securing his fourth title and ninth overall on Sunday at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart?

Taylor Fritz sends a clear message to his rivals after his win in Stuttgart

Currently ranked fourth in the world, Taylor Fritz has secured a win-loss record of 21-10 this season. With this recent win over Zverev, he has not only got a major boost ahead of his Wimbledon campaign, but Fritz is now also level with Matteo Berrettini and Nicolas Mahut, behind only Novak Djokovic (8) for the most number of grass court titles among the active players. Talking about his performance in Stuttgart, Fritz didn’t drop a set en route to the title at the BOSS Open, and with his 6-3,7-6(0) victory against the German in the final, he has now taken his H2H record to 8-5.

Taylor Fritz has now won all of his last five matches against Alexander Zverev. Reacting to this horrible record against the American, Zverev jokingly said, “Last but not least, Taylor, I’m f— tired of you. I don’t want to see you again over the next two, three years, please stay away from me.“

On the other hand, Fritz was spotted sending a cheeky message to his rivals by writing, “I’m back” on the camera lens after this emphatic victory. Later on, he also stated, “It was not so great a clay season, so to come here and start the grass season off perfectly, I am super happy to get the title and to do it here.“

Next up for Fritz is the HSBC Championships, where he’s all set to play against the Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the R32. If he wins that match, he could face Jacob Fearnley in the next round before a possible clash with Alex de Minaur in the QF. How far do you think Taylor Fritz can reach in this pre-Wimbledon event?