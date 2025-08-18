Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Breaks Silence as American Prodigy Turns Heads After US Open Breakthrough

Last year, American ATP star Ben Shelton gave a huge shout-out to a rising 17-year-old, homegrown talent. The 22-year-old was left so impressed seeing this teenager at the 2024 Miami Open that he simply called him, “Me 2.0”. Why? Well, the rising star somehow mirrors his looks; plus, he’s a lefty too. Moreover, this kid caught everyone’s attention during the Madrid Open last year, despite losing against Rafael Nadal in the first round. Even the 14-time Roland Garros king lauded him as an upcoming star. “I think today I played against someone with a great future in front of him.” Guess what? This promising teenager has now earned another huge compliment from a top voice and Coco Gauff’s former trainer.

So who’s this highly talked-about kid? His name is Darwin Blanch, who hails from Boca Raton, Florida. Blanch made headlines recently after winning the USTA National Boys’ 18s Championships in Kalamazoo. He bested Jack Satterfield in the summit clash with a score line of 6-3,4-6,6-4,6-4. This epic win eventually got him a big ticket to the US Open. The 17-year-old received a wild card entry into the singles main draw of the 2025 edition. On top of that, he also managed to qualify recently for a prominent ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open.

Upon witnessing such great strides by Blanch, top coach Brad Gilbert couldn’t resist showering praises on him. Gilbert previously worked with WTA star Coco Gauff and was her main coach for more than a year (July 2023 to September 2024). Under his tutelage, she clinched her maiden slam at the 2023 US Open. So what did Gilbert have to say about Darwin’s talent? Taking to his X account, on August 18, he simply wrote, “Very good effort from 17 year old Darwin Blanch to qualify for 1st time @atptour event in Winston-Salem, he just won Kalamazoo to get WC @usopen looking 👀 forward to watching this young lefty play in NYC😎👍💪👊”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

At the moment, Blanch is gearing for his opening round battle at the Winston-Salem Open. He’s riding high on two successive wins from the qualifying rounds. He bested compatriot Triston Boyer in straight sets before taking down Frenchman Valentin Royer in a three-set thriller.

In the first round on Sunday, the World No.404 will be up against Croatian pro ATP Borna Coric. When the US Open ultimately kicks off, home fans will look forward to Blanch to end a 22-year-old wait at the Flushing Meadows. Not to mention his other fellow compatriots, too, are expected to make it happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Darwin Blanch’s US Open entry raises American hopes alongside Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and more

For the uninitiated, Andy Roddick was the last American man to win a slam, at the US Open. Back in 2003, he bested former Spanish pro Juan Carlos Ferrero in the summit clash with a score line of 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3. Unfortunately, no other American ATP player has been able to replicate Roddick’s feat.

Yes, current World No.4 Taylor Fritz came close last year but it wasn’t enough. After Roddick’s appearance in 2009’s Wimbledon final, Fritz was the first American man to enter the summit clash of a Grand Slam. During the 2024 US Open, he was up against World No.1 Jannik Sinner. The latter didn’t give any chance to Fritz to get a hold of the trophy. In straight sets, the Italian beat him 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another promising player is Ben Shelton who reached closer to the final, back in 2023. However, his journey ended after losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semis. Frances Tiafoe is another name who’s looked promising. Last season, he made it to the semis in New York before losing to compatriot Fritz. While these three will make their efforts, yet again, Blanch’s addition may come in handy – hopefully.

Coming back to the 17-year-old’s US Open stint, his first round opponent is yet be confirmed. It’s because the draws are not out yet. Do you think he will boost the American dream at the Flushing Meadows alongside his compatriots? Let us know in the comments below.