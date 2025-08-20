Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Breaks Silence Over Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Coaching Plans Before US Open

It seems like Stefanos Tsitsipas‘ rough patch isn’t coming to an end any time soon. Following his Dubai Tennis Championships triumph earlier this year, things have only been downhill since. And now, after him taking a straight set defeat at the hands of China’s Yunchaokete Bu (6-3, 6-2), the Greek is looking all the more worrisome with the US Open just days away. Naturally, the fans feel like the Paris Olympic quarter-finalist is looking shaky, and experts seem to share the same opinion as well.

After a shambolic second-round exit from the French Open in May, Tsitsipas hoped to turn things around by bringing in Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach, to his team. However, the seasoned coach soon started publicly criticizing the 2x Grand Slam finalist, and the duo hit rough waters. Now, with his defeat to Bu at the Winston-Salem Open, fans are of the opinion that nothing much has changed for Stefanos. Coco Gauff’s former coach agrees.

Brad Gilbert, best known for being the former coach of some of the best tennis stars of all time, including Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, couldn’t hold back on how bad Stefanos Tsitsipas looked at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex on Tuesday. As one fan took a jibe at the Greek in an X post on August 19, saying, “Best bet in sports right now is betting against Tsitsipas in early round tournaments,” while claiming that only Gilbert can help the tennis star come out of his miseries, the tenured coach had to note his views on the matter.

“Really struggling,” Gibert admitted that Tsitsipas isn’t looking like at the top of his game right now. Gauff’s former coach went on to highlight how the Chinese star who beat Stefanos at the Winston-Salem Open “came into the tournament with 9-22 record on the year,” further underscoring the 27-year-old’s disappointing recent stats.

The story is developing