Talking about the weather may be the oldest pastime, but this US Open has turned it into a headline act. New York is sweltering through its second-warmest summer ever, barreling toward what could be the fourth-hottest year on record. Players, fans, and crews are feeling the heat, with soaring temperatures and suffocating humidity testing endurance. But this year, it’s not just the heat: the glaring sunlight has become the unexpected villain. Concerns are now mounting over Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Alex de Minaur’s stadium conditions at the Arthur Ashe, especially after a major US Open policy change, raising questions about player safety and the future of match scheduling under the relentless sun.

As Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur battled under the blazing sun, commentators turned their focus to policy changes. The debate centered on whether Arthur Ashe Stadium’s roof should be more than partially closed in extreme conditions to provide players some relief.

One commentator summed it up perfectly: “I don’t think the players can see it that easily. It’s definitely didn’t easy like this if they close the roof about 15%. Right now, there will be no problem.” The call for shade has never sounded louder.

The roof policy change came into effect during Coco Gauff’s blistering 6-0, 6-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko. Tournament referee Jake Garner explained that the conditions crossed the threshold for player protection, but the match ended too quickly to adjust the retractable roof in time.

Garner noted that the update was “in the best interest of fans and players,” pointing out how average temperatures at the U.S. Open and other Slams have climbed alarmingly over the decades. This rise, a stark reflection of global climate change, has produced record-breaking heat waves that threaten athletes’ health and hinder peak performance.

However, today, on this scorching day, sunlight caused significant disruption, eventually forcing a partial roof closure. What followed was a dramatic shift in momentum, as Felix Auger-Aliassime seized the moment. The Canadian staged a sensational comeback, stunning the tennis world and leaving his Aussie opponent reeling. It was a masterclass in perseverance under brutal conditions, turning adversity into triumph.

Felix Auger-Aliassime shares his thoughts after reaching the semis

On the brink of going two sets down, Felix Auger-Aliassime produced one of the gutsiest performances of his career. The free-hitting Canadian clawed his way through a grueling 85-minute second set to level the match, refusing to let the moment slip away. What followed was a display of sheer willpower, as he held firm under pressure to seal a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) victory in four hours and ten minutes.

Awaiting him in the semi-final is no easy task: either defending champion Jannik Sinner, who recently broke Novak Djokovic’s record, or the artistic Italian shot-maker Lorenzo Musetti. Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur’s nightmare run in Grand Slam quarterfinals continues, falling to 0-6.

“It was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match; it wasn’t pretty at all times, but that’s what Grand Slam matches are,” Auger-Aliassime admitted in his on-court interview, reflecting on the rollercoaster battle.

“Some days you won’t feel your best, but I was willing to dig deep and do everything I can to stand here right now,” he later added.

As the Canadian books his second-ever major semi-final, the question now burns: can Felix go one step further and punch his ticket to the final?

And for all the live drama, head to the EssentiallySports live blog.