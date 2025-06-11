Daniil Medvedev Admits Shortcomings as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Set the Bar High

Men’s tennis has seen some concrete transitions over the past few years. With the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray nearing the end of their careers a few years back, in came stars like Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem, both of whom won the US Open titles. However, their domination was soon ended by the next-gen stars in the form of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who are ruling men’s tennis currently. Amid this, Medvedev made a brutal admission about himself while praising Alcaraz and Sinner.

Interestingly, Sinner and Alcaraz have won the previous six Grand Slam titles between them. While Alcaraz has prevailed at the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships, Sinner dominated on the hard courts of the Australian Open and the US Open. Thus, Medvedev praised the next generation of stars for their consistent showing.

After Sinner and Alcaraz put on a thrilling show in the French Open final, Medvedev, during an interview with ESPN Tennis, said, (translated from Spanish) “We’re not as good as Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, or Murray, and still not as good as Sinner and Alcaraz. But I’m sure our generation will win more Grand Slam titles.”

While Sinner has won three Grand Slam titles in no time, Alcaraz has five major titles to his credit. Although there’s still a long way to go in their career, the duo will surely aim to reach near the hauls of the Big 3 in tennis, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. These legends have won 24, 22, and 20 major titles, respectively.

Further, Carlos Alcaraz produced a thrilling, come-from-behind display to emerge victorious in Paris. At a time when he looked down and out after losing the first two sets, the Spaniard turned the match around completely from the third set, showing tremendous grit and determination to succeed.

Amid his thrilling showing at the French Open, Alcaraz earned comparisons with the Big 3 in tennis. Recently, American legend Andre Agassi revealed how the Spaniard is a combination of Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer.

Carlos Alcaraz: a unique mix of Big 3

While Federer downed his opponents with his aggression and natural gameplay, Nadal’s grit and endurance outlasted his opponents in long rallies. Similarly, Djokovic’s consistent gameplay gave him the edge over his opponents. While Alcaraz is thriving on the court, Agassi sees a mix of various qualities of the Big 3 in Alcaraz.

During an interview, the American legend said, “You’ve got to remember, this guy has defensive speed like Novak, if not more. He has feel like Federer, you got to argue at times, if not more. His RPMs at pace, like Rafa, you could argue, maybe even more. He has to string that stuff together. When he gets there on the grass and you bring in that UFO movements… I mean, his second step is ridiculous, and he believes in it so much, he doesn’t peel out defensively when you push him to corners.”

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has no time to rest as he’ll open his campaign at the Queen’s Club Championships. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs on grass and if he can defend his title at Wimbledon.