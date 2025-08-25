Daniil Medvedev Could Lose $50,000 After Nearly Offending Controversial US Open Umpire

The US Open 2025 started off with a bang, literal fireworks of rage, drama. The match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi had all the makings of a reality TV cliffhanger. The tension peaked at the end of the third set when Bonzi was serving for the match. Here’s the thing: a photographer wandered onto the court during his first serve, causing a fault. However, the umpire ruled it as external interference and allowed Bonzi to replay the first serve. This did not sit well with Medvedev. He erupted, arguing with chair umpire Greg Allensworth that Bonzi should hit a second serve instead. He insisted the missed first serve had nothing to do with the photographer. But his protests were fierce and unrelenting.

“Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” shouted Medvedev. He even yelled into the broadcast camera, leaving the umpire fuming and firing up the crowd, which erupted in boos. On top of that, play was stalled for nearly 10 minutes as Bonzi refused to serve until the chaos settled. Although Medvedev’s heart gestures and flying kisses to the crowd only added fuel to the fire. But Medvedev’s unrelenting antics might just cost him big this time.

As Christopher Clarey reported, pressure is mounting for officials to hit Medvedev with a code violation. The rulebook is clear: players cannot verbally abuse an umpire, opponent, sponsor, or even a fan inside tournament grounds. Break it, and the fine can soar up to $50,000 per incident. If it happens mid-match, the Point Penalty Schedule kicks in. And if the behavior is deemed “flagrant” or “egregious”? It escalates into the dreaded major offense of aggravated behavior; a charge that comes with even heavier punishment. So, for Medvedev, his fiery outburst at the US Open might prove costlier than a lost set. However, the purpose?

Under the code, verbal abuse isn’t just shouting in anger; it’s any remark that crosses the line. If a player fires off a statement that questions an officiator’s honesty, disrespects an opponent, insults a sponsor, or demeans a spectator, it qualifies. In short, anything derogatory, cutting, or abusive falls under the rule. And once that line is crossed, the fines and the fallout can be brutal. However, this was not the first time Medvedev had found himself in trouble.

Back in January, the then world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev once again found himself in hot water having been slapped with fines totaling up to $76,000 at the Australian Open. The Russian star was docked $10,000 for smashing a net camera during his five-set win over Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej, and a hefty $66,000 for fiery antics in his second-round loss to American qualifier Learner Tien. From hurling his racquet to skipping the mandatory press conference, Medvedev’s outbursts cost him more than half his tournament earnings. But when play finally resumed, tension ladened the air.

Bonzi opened with a fault, and the crowd answered with a mocking cheer for Medvedev. Pressure mounted, and an unforced error followed. Medvedev seized the moment, drilling a winner to knot the set at 5-5. Following that, he flashed a heart sign to the stands, soaking in the sudden roar of approval. From there, the former World No. 1 tightened his grip, holding serve, surviving a tense tie-break, and storming through the fourth to force a dramatic fifth set. But the match’s finale delivered even more drama.

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking outburst

Bonzi, who had shaken off a tense third set, raised his game when it mattered most, clinching the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 after a grueling 3 hours and 45 minutes. To be honest, for Medvedev, it was déjà vu: a third straight first-round exit in Grand Slam play this season. He had only cleared the opener at the Australian Open. So, the Russian star’s season at the majors has been a wild mix of highs, heartbreaks, and frustration.

Following the upset of another first-round loss at a grand slam event, Medvedev smashed his racquet against the chair, causing it to disintegrate. His emotions boiled over as tears and his post-match comment left us with a glimpse of introspection of a man who was once a star. “I was not upset with the photographer… it was nothing special. Every time there’s a sound from the stands between serves, there is never a second serve. But well, that helped me get back into the match. It was a fun moment to live. I wasn’t upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision,” said Medvedev.

While expending on his 2025 grand slam season so far, Medvedev was heard saying, “I’m playing bad and in important moments, even worse. Everything: serve, return, volley, whatever… I just need to play better, and I’m going to try to do it next year.”

Now all eyes turn to Medvedev’s next move; how will he handle the code violation? Will he keep his cool or let the fire flare again? Surely, the tennis world waits.

For minute by minute updates of the 2025 US Open, head to our live blog!