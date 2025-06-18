Daniil Medvedev Downplays Career Milestone as Grand Slam Focus Zones In Before Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev just hit an incredible milestone in his ATP journey. The former World No.1 and 2021 US Open winner may have failed to shine at the Roland Garros on clay, but he knows how to make a quick comeback. Ahead of the Wimbledon challenge on grass, the Russian has made his presence felt with a remarkable accomplishment at the ongoing Terra Wortmann Open. But guess what? He’s hardly flaunting it in order to keep the entire focus on the All England Club. But what’s this new record he’s claimed?

After defeating Frenchman Quentin Halys in the R16, on Wednesday, Medvedev registered his 400th ATP tour-level win. Yes, he’s completed that many victories while playing the racket sport professionally. Isn’t it unbelievable? Not just that, he’s now on the brink of earning a 50th grass court win as well should he clear the next round battle.

However, Medvedev is hardly in the mood to celebrate. Why? “To be 100 percent honest, the wins, I don’t think they matter much,” he said, as reported by Tennis Now on June 18. His underwhelming post on X stating “400💪” definitely captures the sentiment.

Another interesting thing to note is that Medvedev is now on track to beat former compatriot Mikhail Youzhny’s ATP singles milestone. The latter had amassed 499 match victories out of his 915 encounters in his entire career. He eventually retired back in 2018.

However, Medvedev is only hooked onto one objective as of now. To give his best at the majors. “Grand Slams are important, titles are important. A lot of things are important in tennis, but the match wins by itself, I don’t think they mean much,”

However, he doesn’t mind breaking “some records, maybe in my country, with the most wins, then I’m happy to do it.” To put his career into numbers, Medvedev has won 306 matches on hard courts while losing in 111 encounters. On the other hand, he’s clinched 49 of his grass court matches (23 losses) alongside 45 victories on clay (with 35 defeats). That brings the total up to 400. He’s the tenth active ATP player to hit this mark. But what about his journey going forward this season?

Daniil Medvedev will look to impress on grass at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev‘s Wimbledon story has been slightly unlucky. Why? Since making his debut at the grass major back in 2017, he’s played a total of six campaigns at the All England Club. Initially he hardly managed to make any deep runs. But the pattern changed in 2021 when he entered the fourth round for the first time.

Two years later, in 2023, the Russian pro succeeded in reaching his maiden semifinal at Wimbledon. He beat America’s Chris Eubanks in the quarterfinal stage to earn this accomplishment. After trailing 1-2 in three sets, Medvedev came back strongly with a final score line of 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), and 6-1 in under three hours. “After the opening set, I didn’t want the match to go to five,” he said, as reported by the Wimbledon website back in July 2023. “After the third set I certainly wanted to go to five. There was a moment in the match where I completely lost the game itself. I started to sink, make a lot of mistakes.”

Unfortunately, he found Carlos Alcaraz (eventual winner) waiting for him in the semis. And as we know it, the Spaniard defeated him before clinching his maiden grass court major against Novak Djokovic in the summit clash. Alcaraz bested Medvedev once again last season in yet another semifinal clash. And just like before, he went on to win the trophy while defending his title against the 24-time slam king in the final.

But with a consistent performance in the past two seasons, Daniil Medvedev has shown that he’s solid on grass. Especially at the All England Club. He will look to make one better this time. Do you think the Russian pro can lift his maiden Wimbledon trophy in 2025? Let us know in the comments below.