Daniil Medvedev Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings,Prize Money, Sponsorships and Endorsements Deals

Daniil Medvedev, the former world No. 1 and 2021 US Open champ, has been a major player in men’s tennis for years. But his 2025 season just hit a rough patch with a stunner of a loss at the Cincinnati Open. He crashed out early to 85th-ranked Adam Walton in a tough three-setter. Medvedev was blunt afterward, blaming brutal exhaustion: “Unfortunately, in such conditions, physics takes over. Now I no longer have the shots that saved me before. In the second set, I had chances. In the third, I couldn’t move. It’s a real shame, it’s a difficult time. In tennis, all that’s left is to look for a way out. For now, I haven’t found it. Apparently, I’m far from it. But one day, I will find it.”

Ouch. Still, even with setbacks like that, Medvedev’s bank account isn’t hurting. Let’s break down his 2025 net worth, how much he’s pulling in from prize money, sponsorships, and all those endorsement deals.

What Is Daniil Medvedev’s Net Worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daniil Medvedev’s net worth stands at $16 million with his various brand deals, endorsements and prize money earnings. As for career earnings, Forbes puts his total $20.3M as of August 2024, making him the 7th highest paid player in the sport.

How Much Prize Money and Career Earnings Does Daniil Medvedev Have?

Daniil Medvedev has absolutely cashed in on the court over his career. As of August 2025, he has racked up a whopping $46.9 million in total ATP prize money. That stacks him up at #7 on the Forbes tennis earnings list, sitting right behind Rafael Nadal, and just ahead of Casper Ruud. His 2025 season, though? It’s been a bit slower on the earnings front. So far this year, through mid-August, he’s pulled in $1,803,085 in prize money. The biggest chunk of that change came from finishing runner-up at the Halle Open, netting him approximately $296,139, a tough loss to Alexander Bublik there.

Otherwise, it’s been a rough ride at the Slams, he bounced early from the French Open (approx. $88,382), Wimbledon (approx. $89,166), and Cincinnati ($42,533 for a second-round exit). Yeah, his 26-16 record this year shows a dip.

Year ATP Prize Money 2016 $160,555 2017 $749,986 2018 $1,665,414 2019 $7,902,912 2020 $2,058,891 2021 $7,481,271 2022 $4,178,524 2023 $11,548,023 2024 $6,519,660 2025 $1,774,070 Career Total $46,901,049

Which brands sponsor Daniil Medvedev in 2025 and what are his endorsements?

Daniil Medvedev got a seriously stacked lineup backing him up. Leading the pack is Lacoste, they’ve been kitting him out in their croc-branded gear since 2019 and just locked him in through 2026, even letting him rock his own personalized logos. Then there’s Tecnifibre, the crew supplying his custom sticks (that TFight 305 RS racquet). But Medvedev isn’t just about tennis brands. He’s deep into the gaming world, repping HyperX peripherals and even acting as an official “Game Ambassador” for Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege, where he actually gives feedback on the game. On the luxury side, he’s got that BMW Russia deal (you’ll spot him in an X6M), rocks a Bovet Swiss watch, and partners with Tinkoff Bank back home.

Oh, and he’s definitely hustling beyond traditional sponsorships. Medvedev co-owns the E-sports squad M80, helps with his wife Daria’s RawQ energy bar brand, pushes the Royaltiz NFT platform, and even reps Turkish luxury spots like Bijal Resorts. He’s also a game ambassador for the Ubisoft game, Rainbow Six Siege. All these deals add up to a massive $13 million flowing in from endorsements alone.

Now ranked #13, Medvedev’s sights are set on the US Open, where his hardcourt skills could spark a comeback. And yeah, he might grumble about those early match times, but with income streams this diverse, his wealth is built to last, no matter what happens next on court. Game, set, financial security.